Greipel stays busy in off-season

Andre Greipel (Columbia-HTC) in the points leader's jersey. (Image credit: Lavuelta.com)

Andre Greipel had only a short vacation this off-season before getting back in the saddle. His time off between the 2009 and 2010 seasons is now filled with training and waiting for a new family member.

After a short family vacation, the Team Columbia-HTC sprinter rode two 'cross races along with teammate Marcel Sieberg. Since Tuesday of last week, Greipel has been back on the “right” bike, to start his training for 2010. “The main things on the programme are basic endurance training, and a bit of fitness.”

The real highlight of the off-season is yet to come, though. “In less than a month,we expect the birth of our second daughter. It can happen any moment and I am already quite excited!” Greipel and his partner Tina have a five-year-old daughter.

Greipel will open his season at the Tour Down Under in Australia, from January 17 to 24. He won four stages and the overall title in the race in 2008, and won one stage in this year's edition of the race before crashing out. The German sprinter brought in a total of 20 victories this season, despite missing three months due to surgery resulting from the Australian crash.

