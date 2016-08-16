Greipel lays claim to German team leadership for Worlds

Image 1 of 4 Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) took three wins in the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 Andre Greipel had to wait to the very end but the German claimed his stage win on the Champs-Élysées (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 4 Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) celebrates his stage win on the Champs Elysees Image 4 of 4 Marcel Kittel kisses his trophy after winning stage 4 Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Andre Greipel has laid his claim to be captain of the German team in the UCI Road Worlds Championship road race in Qatar in October. "I had a good season and would not accept being put in second place."

Greipel told the dpa news agency he would not be willing to share leadership with fellow German sprinter Marcel Kittel on a course that will favour the high speed sprinters. "it would be counter-productive to go there with two captains," he said.

"It is a difficult situation for Marcel and me. Neither of us has any information from the BDR (German Federation). The course in Qatar is good for both of us, but it is not to be underestimated: It will be about 40 degrees, strong wind and 260 kilometers."

The two sprinters are relatively even this year. Kittel has won 11 races, including a stage at the Tour de France and two stages in the Giro d’Italia. Greipel has nine wins, three at the Giro and the closing stage of the Tour.

The German federation is expected to decide on its team after the Hamburg Cyclassics race this coming weekend. Greipel won that race in 2015.