Greipel heads up Lotto Soudal's Tour de France squad

Image 1 of 5 Andre Greipel wins stage 5 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 2 of 5 Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) holds onto yellow (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 5 Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal) wins the Grand Prix de Wallonie Image 4 of 5 Adam Hansen on the move (Image credit: John Veage / Cycling Australia) Image 5 of 5 Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Andre Greipel will once again lead the line for Lotto Soudal at the Tour de France, with the Belgian team unveiling their nine-man team on Saturday afternoon via Twitter.

The team will be set up for stage victories, with sprinter Greipel, who has won at least one stage in each of the last six editions of the Tour, representing their main shot at success.

Thomas De Gendt, who won on Mont Ventoux last year, is likely to get himself into breakaways and try for the polka-dot jersey for best climber, while Tim Wellens and Tony Gallopin, who won a stage and wore yellow in 2014, will also look for opportunities in the medium mountains.

Rising classics talent Tiesj Benoot will make his Grand Tour debut, with completing the full three weeks his chief objective, while Adam Hansen will start his 18th consecutive Grand Tour, overcoming a fractured hand at the Giro d'Italia last month.

Lars Bak, Jurgen Roelandts and Marcel Sieberg compete the nine-rider squad.

Lotto Soudal for the Tour de France: Lars Bak, Tiesj Benoot, Thomas De Gendt, Tony Gallopin, Andre Greipel, Adam Hansen, Jurgen Roelandts, Marcel Sieberg, Tim Wellens