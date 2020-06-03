Grégory Baugé on racism in pro cycling: You suffer alone

French track sprinter and Olympic medallist Grégory Baugé spoke out about racism in professional cycling in the wake of mass protests across the world following the death of George Floyd.

Baugé said although he hasn't personally experienced outright racism at the highest level of cycling, racial discrimination is a part of black cyclists' everyday lives.

"In all walks of life you know it exists, and in cycling, yes, I've had to deal with it. It shouldn't be normal, but... When are we going to get out of this? I don't know," Baugé said to Cyclism'actu.

The protests in the United States and other cities around the world erupted after the death of George Floyd, who was accused by a store owner of passing a counterfeit bill. The Minnesota attorney general announced Wednesday that Derek Chauvin, the officer who calmly knelt on Floyd's neck for over eight minutes until he died, would be charged with second degree murder.

"Right now, it's been about a week since George Floyd's death. It's one more, one too many, and I don't feel like it's changing. I try to stay positive, and you have to be positive, but it hurts a lot," Baugé said.

"Racism has always been a part of our lives, it has always been a part of our lives. We learn to live with it, even though of course it's regrettable, it's unfortunate."

"Since I've been involved in cycling at the highest level, I have not necessarily felt the effects of racism. Although, I know that Kévin Reza experienced some difficult first years with acts of racism, and he was not properly supported."

Reza turned professional with Team Europcar in 2011 and in his second Tour de France in 2014, he was the subject of abuse from then-Orica-GreenEdge rider Michael Albasini for not working in the breakaway. Albasini later apologized and denied his remarks were racist, that his statements were misunderstood in the language barrier.

In 2017, Reza's teammate Sebastian Reichenbach called Gianni Moscon out on Twitter for hurling racial epithets at Reza during Tour de Romandie. Team Sky suspended Moscon but has kept him on the team.

Baugé explained that black athletes often suffer in silence, unable to speak out for fear they won't be backed up by those in power.

"We suffer, and we are all alone," he said. "We see it in football, and they say they are against racism, but in fact they do nothing at all. The authorities don't see it as a problem, and as soon as it does not bring in more money, it does not interest them."

Baugé said he can understand why protests have turned violent.

"I can understand the violence that followed the death of George Floyd. It shouldn't exist, but I can understand it, because there's a lot of frustration, and it really feels like there's nobody to plead our case."

