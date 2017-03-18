Greg Van Avermaet's BMC Teammachine SLR01 for the Classics - Gallery

Image 1 of 14 Greg Van Avermaet's TeamMachine SLR01 is finished with chrome colorway paint job (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 14 Greg Van Avermaet will race his new SLR01 during the Classics (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 14 The bike is kitted out with a Fizik Antares saddle (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 14 The riders have the option of Shimano Dura Ace 9000 or 9100 brakes (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 14 Gold accents adorn the forks, a nod to Van Avermaet's Olympic victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 14 Greg Van Avermaet gets a Gold SRM PC8 power metre (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 14 Just enough gold to decorate the top tube (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 14 The team uses a BMC SLR01 seat post (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 14 A 53-44 for Greg Van Avermaet (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 14 Greg Van Avermaet uses the Shimano Dura Ace Di2 groupset (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 14 Greg Van Avermaet with his new bike (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 14 BMC uses 3T finishing kit (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 14 Perhaps a planned celebration for Greg Van Avermaet should he win any of the major Classics (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 14 Greg Van Avermaet's name is emblazoned on the top tube (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Greg Van Avermaet will get a new steed for his Classics campaign with BMC issuing him with a special edition Teammachine SLR01.

Immediately following his Olympic Games victory last August, Van Avermaet was given an all-gold paint job for his bike. However, this season he has been riding a Teammachine with the standard red look, plus a few golden extras.

For the Classics, BMC has given him a new chrome colorway finish, with what the team refers to as ‘advanced surface treatment.’ Van Avermaet rides a 54 frame size and has opted for the Antares Fizik saddle.

The SLR01 is completed with 3T finishing kit, Shimano wheels, Vittoria tyres and the Shimano Dura Ace Di2 groupset and Dura Ace pedals.