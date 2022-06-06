Greg LeMond diagnosed with leukaemia

Greg LeMond has revealed he is being treated for Chronic Myelogenous Leukaemia, a treatable and non life-threatening form of cancer.

The 60-year-old American revealed the news in a personal message on the website of his bike brand and will begin a chemotherapy protocol this week.

"No one ever wants to hear the word cancer but, admittedly, there is great relief, now, to know why I was feeling poorly," LeMond wrote, revealing he was diagnosed with Chronic Myelogenous Leukaemia after suffering with fatigue for several weeks which prompted him to go in for a check-up and blood tests.

"Fortunately, it is a type of cancer that is treatable, and it is a type of leukaemia that is not life-threatening or debilitating."

He is being treated by doctors at the University of Tennessee, with consultation from a team at the Mayo Clinic.

"My doctors and I have decided on a treatment which will begin this week. I should be feeling better in a few weeks and for the near future, my daily schedule will be altered only a little and I have been told that in a few months, I should be in remission.

"The long-term prognosis is very favourable. I am fortunate to have a great team of doctors and the full support of my family, friends and colleagues at LeMond Bicycles."

LeMond won the Tour de France in 1986, 1989 and 1990, and remains the only US rider to ever win the Tour. He also won the World Championships in 1983 and 1989, coming back against the odds from serious gun-shot injuries in 1987 to enjoy a successful second part of his career.

LeMond retired from competition in December 1994 and became a staunch anti-doping campaigner, often doubting Lance Armstrong’s performances before the disgraced Texan was suspended by USADA and confessed to blood doping during much of his career.

In recent years, LeMond has relaunched his bike company, creating an electric bike and using a new carbon fibre technology for a new range of road bikes.

LeMond insisted the development of LeMond Bicycles will not be disrupted. He admitted he will not be able to make his annual trip to the Tour de France but promised to return in 2023.

"We have a great team at LeMond Bicycles who are being updated about my medical condition as we prepare this statement, and I am confident our work and plans for the near future will not be disrupted in any way," he said.

"I will continue to participate in and support our plans for the summer months ahead. I had hoped to be in France in July for the Tour, but we are, now, working on an alternate plan so I can follow the Tour and engage with friends and teammates from our offices and farm in Tennessee. I will look forward to returning to the Tour next summer!

"We are on an exciting path for great success at LeMond Bicycles and I look forward to sharing good news in the coming months. I will keep everyone updated about my health and treatments in the months ahead but for now, I believe I couldn’t be in better hands. I am excited about our plans ahead and I look forward to updating you all along the way."