Great Britain leads 2012 Olympic Games cycling medal table

Going into the final day of track cycling at the 2012 Olympic Games in London, Great Britain is just one gold medal away from matching its tally from the 2008 in Beijing. Thanks to gold by Bradley Wiggins in the time trial, the men's and women's team pursuiters, the men's team sprint, Jason Kenny in the individual sprint and Victoria Pendleton in the keirin, the team has racked up six golds. It also got silver in the women's road race with Lizzy Armitstead and bronze medals in the men's time trial by Chris Froome and omnium by Ed Clancy to bring the team's total to nine medals so far.

Chris Hoy will aim to become his country's most decorated Olympian in history tonight when he contests the keirin.

The Germans are the next best, having netted gold in the women's team sprint thanks to the relegation of the Chinese team. Add to that silvers by Judith Arndt and Tony Martin in the time trials and a bronze in men's team sprint and Germany is second in the medal table.

The USA has two medals - the gold in the women's time trial by Kristin Armstrong and a silver by the women's team pursuiters. Sarah Hammer will look to add to that tally in tonight's omnium finals.

BMX racing on August 8-10 and mountain bike racing on August 11 and 12 are still to come.

Medal standings

# Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 Great Britain 6 1 2 9 2 Germany 1 2 1 4 3 United States 1 1 0 2 4 Kazakhstan 1 0 0 1 5 Netherlands 1 0 0 1 5 Denmark 1 0 0 1 7 China 0 2 0 2 7 France 0 3 0 3 9 Australia 0 1 2 3 10 Colombia 0 1 0 1 11 Russia 0 0 2 2 12 Canada 0 0 1 1 12 Hong Kong 0 0 1 1 12 New Zealand 0 0 1 1 12 Norway 0 0 1 1 11 11 11 33

Cycling Event Medalists (so far)

Road Race Men # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Alexander Vinokourov (Kazakhstan) 2 Rigoberto Uran (Colombia) 3 Alexander Kristoff (Norway)

Road Race Women # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Marianne Vos (Netherlands) 2 Elizabeth Armitstead (Great Britain) 3 Olga Zabelinskaya (Russia)

Time Trial Men # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain) 2 Tony Martin (Germany) 3 Christopher Froome (Great Britain)

Time Trial Women # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Kristin Armstrong (United States of America) 2 Judith Arndt (Germany) 3 Olga Zabelinskaya (Russian Federation)

Men's Team Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Great Britain (Philip Hindes, Jason Kenny, Chris Hoy) 2 France (Gregory Bauge, Michael d'Almeida, Kevin Sireau) 3 Germany ( Rene Enders, Robert Forstemann, Max Levy)

Women's Team Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Germany (Kristina Vogel, Miriam Welte) 2 China (Guo Shuang, Gong Jinjie) 3 Australia (Anna Meares, Kaarle McCulloch)

Men's Team Pursuit # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Great Britain (Edward Clancy, Steven Burke, Peter Kennaugh, Geraint Thomas) 2 Australia (Jack Bobridge, Glenn O'Shea, Rohan Dennis, Michael Hepburn) 3 New Zealand (Sam Bewley, Marc Ryan, Jesse Sergent, Aaron Gate)

Women's Team Pursuit # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Great Britain (Dani King, Laura Trott, Joanna Rowsell) 2 United States (Sarah Hammer, Dotsie Bausch, Lauren Tamayo) 3 Canada (Tara Whitten, Gillian Carleton, Jasmin Glaesser)

Women's Keirin # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Victoria Pendleton (Great Britain) 2 Shuang Guo (People's Republic of China) 3 Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)

Men's Omnium # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark) 2 Bryan Coquard (France) 3 Edward Clancy (Great Britain)