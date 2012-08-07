Trending

Great Britain leads 2012 Olympic Games cycling medal table

Hoy to go for historic gold

Image 1 of 5

Sir Chris Hoy won the fifth Olympic gold medal of his career with victory in the team sprint in London.

Sir Chris Hoy won the fifth Olympic gold medal of his career with victory in the team sprint in London.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 5

The Great Britain women's pursuit team win gold at London 2012

The Great Britain women's pursuit team win gold at London 2012
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 3 of 5

Great Britain won team pursuit gold

Great Britain won team pursuit gold
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 4 of 5

Great Britain win gold in the men's team sprint

Great Britain win gold in the men's team sprint
(Image credit: Cycling News)
Image 5 of 5

The women's team sprint podium: China (silver), Germany (gold), Australia (bronze)

The women's team sprint podium: China (silver), Germany (gold), Australia (bronze)
(Image credit: Cycling News)

Going into the final day of track cycling at the 2012 Olympic Games in London, Great Britain is just one gold medal away from matching its tally from the 2008 in Beijing. Thanks to gold by Bradley Wiggins in the time trial, the men's and women's team pursuiters, the men's team sprint, Jason Kenny in the individual sprint and Victoria Pendleton in the keirin, the team has racked up six golds. It also got silver in the women's road race with Lizzy Armitstead and bronze medals in the men's time trial by Chris Froome and omnium by Ed Clancy to bring the team's total to nine medals so far.

Related Articles

UCI to request additional medals for 2016 Olympic Games

Chris Hoy will aim to become his country's most decorated Olympian in history tonight when he contests the keirin.

The Germans are the next best, having netted gold in the women's team sprint thanks to the relegation of the Chinese team. Add to that silvers by Judith Arndt and Tony Martin in the time trials and a bronze in men's team sprint and Germany is second in the medal table.

The USA has two medals - the gold in the women's time trial by Kristin Armstrong and a silver by the women's team pursuiters. Sarah Hammer will look to add to that tally in tonight's omnium finals.

BMX racing on August 8-10 and mountain bike racing on August 11 and 12 are still to come.

Medal standings

#CountryGoldSilverBronzeTotal
1Great Britain6129
2Germany1214
3United States1102
4Kazakhstan1001
5Netherlands1001
5Denmark1001
7China0202
7France0303
9Australia0123
10Colombia0101
11Russia0022
12Canada0011
12Hong Kong0011
12New Zealand0011
12Norway0011
11111133

Cycling Event Medalists (so far)

Road Race Men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Alexander Vinokourov (Kazakhstan)
2Rigoberto Uran (Colombia)
3Alexander Kristoff (Norway)

Road Race Women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Marianne Vos (Netherlands)
2Elizabeth Armitstead (Great Britain)
3Olga Zabelinskaya (Russia)

Time Trial Men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain)
2Tony Martin (Germany)
3Christopher Froome (Great Britain)

Time Trial Women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kristin Armstrong (United States of America)
2Judith Arndt (Germany)
3Olga Zabelinskaya (Russian Federation)

Men's Team Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Great Britain (Philip Hindes, Jason Kenny, Chris Hoy)
2France (Gregory Bauge, Michael d'Almeida, Kevin Sireau)
3Germany ( Rene Enders, Robert Forstemann, Max Levy)

Women's Team Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Germany (Kristina Vogel, Miriam Welte)
2China (Guo Shuang, Gong Jinjie)
3Australia (Anna Meares, Kaarle McCulloch)

Men's Team Pursuit
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Great Britain (Edward Clancy, Steven Burke, Peter Kennaugh, Geraint Thomas)
2Australia (Jack Bobridge, Glenn O'Shea, Rohan Dennis, Michael Hepburn)
3New Zealand (Sam Bewley, Marc Ryan, Jesse Sergent, Aaron Gate)

Women's Team Pursuit
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Great Britain (Dani King, Laura Trott, Joanna Rowsell)
2United States (Sarah Hammer, Dotsie Bausch, Lauren Tamayo)
3Canada (Tara Whitten, Gillian Carleton, Jasmin Glaesser)

Women's Keirin
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Victoria Pendleton (Great Britain)
2Shuang Guo (People's Republic of China)
3Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)

Men's Omnium
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark)
2Bryan Coquard (France)
3Edward Clancy (Great Britain)

Men's Individual Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jason Kenny (Great Britain)
2Gregory Bauge (France)
3Shane Perkins (Australia)