"Great atmosphere" at Geox ahead of Giro d'Italia

Two days before the start of the Giro d'Italia, team Geox-TMC went out on a recon ride over the Colle delle Finestre dirt pass, the penultimate climb on the 20th stage of this year's Giro. At the press conference following the training ride, the squad presented itself in excellent condition, ready to take on the challenges of the three-week endeavour.
"We've created a great atmosphere on the team. The guys are all tight and Denis (Menchov) and Carlos (Sastre) have managed to transmit motivation and tranquillity to the entire group," explained directeur sportif Stefano Zanini. "We're setting off knowing that we've prepared very well for the pink race, which is a very important objective for us."
Both team leaders were aware of the difficult task ahead, but not without confidence. "It's going to be quite a hard Giro d'Italia, from the first stage to the last. I think it'll be the most challenging out of all the ones I've faced so far," said Carlos Sastre.
"There are lots of important stages. The Zoncolan is very tough, but so are the Grossglockner, the super-stage in the Dolomites with the Gardeccia and the Colle delle Finestre in the same stage [sic - he probably means stage 15], and don't underestimate the first uphill finishes and the initial TTT."
Denis Menchov agreed. "It's a very tough Giro but it will be for us as it will be for all the other guys vying for the final victory," he commented. "I think our team is good and ready to play a role in the fight for Pink."
