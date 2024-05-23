Gravel World Champion Mohorič to make Unbound debut with teammates Govekar, Wiśniowski

By
published

Slovenian to tackle 200-mile gravel main event in Emporia, Kansas

Matej Mohorič of Slovenia celebrates winning the 2023 UCI Gravel World Championships
Matej Mohorič of Slovenia celebrates winning the 2023 UCI Gravel World Championships (Image credit: Alex WhiteheadSWpixcom)

Matej Mohorič will debut his rainbow jersey from the 2023 UCI Gravel World Championships at the most famous race on the gravel circuit next week when he toes the line for the Unbound Gravel 200 in Emporia, Kansas.

After winning the world title in Veneto in his gravel debut, the Slovenian will compete alongside teammates Matevž Govekar and Lukas Wiśniowski in the 203-mile (327km) event on June 1 as part of a field of 137 elite men.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.