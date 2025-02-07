Grand Tour wildcard conundrum - UCI permission for a 23rd team could resolve Tudor, Uno-X, Q36.5 battle for places

By
published

Safety and logistics a problem if UCI agree to an extra team in the peloton

Tudor, Q36.5 and Uno-X Mobility are all hoping for the Grand Tour wildcard places
Tudor, Q36.5 and Uno-X Mobility are all hoping for the Grand Tour wildcard places (Image credit: Getty Images/ Q36.5/ Tudor Pro Cycling)

The fight for 2025 Grand Tour wildcard invitations could be resolved by adding an extra 23rd team to the start lists and increasing the size of the peloton to 184 riders.

Tudor Pro Cycling and Uno-X Mobility are both hoping to secure the 22nd Tour de France place, while Tudor Pro Cycling and Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team are vying for the 22nd spot at the Giro d'Italia. An extra 23rd place would help the teams, but create some safety and logistical issues. 

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

More news
ABU DHABI UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FEBRUARY 07 LR Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and Lara Gillespie of Ireland and UAE Team ADQ compete in the breakaway during the 3rd UAE Tour Women Stage 2 a 111km stage from Al Dhafra Fort to Al Mirfa UCIWWT on February 07 2025 in Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The women's peloton just set the fastest-ever speed for a WorldTour stage at the UAE Tour Women
DUBAI UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FEBRUARY 06 Detailed view of Coralie Demay of France and Team FDJ SUEZ injured during the 3rd UAE Tour Women Stage 1 a 149km stage from Dubai Police Officers Club to Dubai Harbour UCIWWT on February 06 2025 in Dubai United Arab Emirates Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

'Riders need to change their mentality' - FDJ-SUEZ manager decries Women's UAE Tour stage 1 crash
ABU DHABI UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FEBRUARY 07 LR Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and Lara Gillespie of Ireland and UAE Team ADQ compete in the breakaway during the 3rd UAE Tour Women Stage 2 a 111km stage from Al Dhafra Fort to Al Mirfa UCIWWT on February 07 2025 in Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The women's peloton just set the fastest-ever speed for a WorldTour stage at the UAE Tour Women
See more latest