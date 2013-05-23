Grand Junction Off-Road race course revealed

A racer at the Whiskey Off-Road (Image credit: Devon Balet Photography)

Promoters of the all new Grand Junction Off-Road race taking place on Labor Day Weekend, August 31-September 1 in Grand Junction, Colorado, released a course flyover video.

Named for its location at the confluence of the Colorado and Gunnison Rivers, the high desert town of Grand Junction has flourished over the past decade into a world-class mountain biking destination. Those familiar with Grand Junction will recognize trail names like Lunch Loops, Twist 'n Shout, Butterknife, Tabeguache and Andy's Trail; all of which will be featured in the 40-mile Grand event.

With cooperation from the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), two shorter course lengths will be offered (15-mile Grand and 30-mile Grand) to challenge the skill and experience of all types.

Riders will start and finish in the heart of downtown Grand Junction with cool, early morning temperatures only steps from the mighty Colorado River.

All riders will leave town crossing over the Colorado and hit dirt within three miles, entering the famous Lunch Loops trail system. After climbing Widowmaker Hill, riders will experience Gunny, a fun section of singletrack that gives a taste of the riding that's to come. Then it's time to Twist 'n Shout, a trail that lives up to its name. Butterknife trail is next, a 6.5-mile section of singletrack that weaves its way through juniper trees and over technical rock features. For a firsthand look of the fun in store, watch this 10-minute trail preview of the Butterknife descent.

After Butterknife, the breathtaking scenery takes over as riders drop down to the Gunnison River with expansive views of towering red rock cliffs before a long climb up Magellan Loop that peaks riders out at 6,600 feet elevation. After a brief descent, riders will then get to experience more than a mile of Tabeguache Trail, riding exclusively on a slickrock climb that offers astonishing amounts of traction.

Riders will also pass through the rock-strewn Rough Canyon, and if conditions are right, water crossings and waterfalls will add to the unforgettable journey. Then it's onto the technical and twisty Andy's Trail before riders finish off on Eagle's Tail singletrack and enjoy a proper cool down or sigh of relief on pavement to downtown Grand Junction.

For those who've done this race's sister event, the Whiskey Off-Road in Prescott, Arizona, riders can expect longer sections of singletrack that are more technically challenging yet still manageable for all skill levels. The 40 Grand is 10 miles shorter in length with less overall climbing of 6,500 vertical feet compared to 7,300 vertical feet at the Whiskey Off-Road 50 Proof. The 15 Grand and 30 Grand are similar in length to the Whiskey's 15 Proof and 25 Proof, making

Registration for the new event is limited to 500 amateurs. For more information on the race, visit http://www.epicrides.com/index.php?contentCat=9.

40 Grand Course Flyover - Grand Junction Off-Road presented by U.S. Bank from Epic Rides on Vimeo.