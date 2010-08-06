Grabsch extends with HTC-Columbia

Image 1 of 2 Bert Grabsch (HTC-Columbia) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 2 Bert Grabsch (HTC - Columbia) ready to head out in the morning. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Bert Grabsch has extended his contract with HTC-Columbia for another two seasons. The former world time trial champion has been with the team since 2007, having previously spent six seasons in Phonak colours.

“I'm happy to be with HTC-Columbia for the next two years,” said Grabsch. “I know what I have in this team. The last three years were very successful here for me and I hope that will continue.”

At 35 years of age, Grabsch is one of the elder statesmen of the squad, but he is certain that his appetite for racing remains strong. “I still have the motivation for professional cycling and I get this with HTC-Columbia,” he explained.

Team manager Rolf Aldag was delighted to secure the services of one of the key elements of Mark Cavendish’s train.

“He works very hard, is always loyal to his captain and we can always count on him when it comes to a situation where we have to chase down breakaways or need a good time trial result. He showed some incredible performances in the recent Tour de France and paved the way for many of our stage victories in the sprint stages,” Aldag said. “Bert's commitment is a very good example for many of our young riders.”