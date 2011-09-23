Grabsch disappointed but motivated for London

Bert Grabsch (HTC-Columbia) (Image credit: ispaphoto.com)

Bert Grabsch is disappointed with the 10 seconds which cost him a medal at the UCI World Championships time trial on Wednesday, but overall is satisfied with his performance. The 2008 World Champion says that his fourth place gives him extra motivation for next year's Olympic Games in London.

“Ten seconds over 46 kilometers isn't very much. The positive thing is that I can still stay with the world's best and that with a slightly better form I could have gotten a medal,” he told Radsport-news.com. “I rode a good Worlds time trial, but it could have been better. That is my motivation for next year looking towards the Olympics.”

Grabsch said that his plan had been to start fast, and he did so, setting the best times at the intermediate time checks. “That motivated me, although I know that 12 other riders were still to come. One small disadvantage was that I didn't know the times of my closest rivals.”

He complimented his national teammate and Highroad teammate Tony Martin, who took the title by 1:15. “I think Tony rode the time trial of his life. Respect – the best time triallist of this year also won the world title.”

Looking forward to 2012, the 35-year-old said that his goal “is quite clearly the Olympic Games in London. That should also be a flat course with few curves. I think that is enough motivation.” Grabsch will ride for Omega Pharma-Quickstep in the coming year.