Grabovskyy seriously injured in training accident

Dmytro Grabovskyy (ISD Neri) took the mountains jersey after his long, solo escape. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Dmytro Grabovskyy (ISD-Neri) is reported to be in a stable condition after suffering a broken collarbone and head injuries in a training accident in Italy on Sunday. The Ukrainian is expected to remain in hospital for several days for observation.

Grabovskyy, 25, had completed a training ride and was making a short journey to visit a teammate in the town of San Baronto, Tuscany. He apparently lost control of his bike after hitting a pothole with his front wheel and crashed face-first into the pavement. It is not known whether he was wearing a helmet.

He not only lost consciousness but also was bleeding from one ear. Witnesses immediately called emergency help and he was transported by rescue helicopter to the Careggi Hospital in Florence, where he regained consciousness. He condition is not considered dangerous, but he will remain in hospital for observation.

Grabovskyy turned pro in 2007 with Quick Step and raced with the Belgian team for two years before joining ISD-Neri in 2009. In 2005, he won the under-23 World road title and the European individual time trial title. He has been unable to repeat that success as a pro, but has seen a return to form this year, winning the mountain classification in Tirreno-Adriatico.