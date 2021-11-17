Tour Colombia set to be cancelled again in 2022

The Tour Colombia 2.1 will not take place in 2022, according to a report by Revista Mundo Ciclistico. It is the second year in succession that the stage race has been cancelled due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Revista Mundo Ciclistico has reported that the fate of the 2022 edition of the race was decided at a meeting of the executive of the Colombian cycling federation (FCC) on Tuesday.

It was confirmed that the race could not rely on sufficient government funding for 2022 as departmental and national budgets have been focused on maintaining the health service amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The FCC reportedly examined other funding options but pointed out that its own resources were tied up in financing domestic races and travel for national selections. The race organisation has yet to issue a formal statement on the cancellation.

The 2022 Tour Colombia was slated to take place from February 8-23, but the organisation will now turn its attention towards the 2023 edition of the race. The race was inaugurated in 2018, with Egan Bernal the first overall winner.

Miguel Angel López took the spoils the following year, while Sergio Higuita won the most recent edition in 2020.

While the Tour Colombia will not take place next season, the Vuelta a San Juan is slated to return to the calendar after a one-year hiatus. The Argentinian race is due to take place from January 30-February 6, with Peter Sagan, Remco Evenepoel and Filippo Ganna among those expected to participate.