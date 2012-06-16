Gould, Davison head USA Olympic Mountain Bike team

Image 1 of 4 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 4 US Cross Country Champion Todd Wells (Specialized) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 4 Lea Davison (Specialized Racing) was the top American and finished 14th (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 4 Sam Schultz (Subaru Trek) taking a flier mid-race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) earned the only automatic nomination for the USA Mountain Bike team for the London Olympic Games and will be joined on the women's squad by Lea Davison (Specialized Racing). Samuel Schultz (Subaru-Trek) and Todd Wells (Specialized Racing) both received discretionary nods and will make up the two-person men's squad.

Related Articles Gould sets sights on 2012 Olympic season

Gould automatically qualified by ranking inside the top 10 in the individual UCI World Cup rankings, in eighth, as of May 31, 2012. As the discretionary selection, Davison has finished inside the top 10 at three world cup or world championship events in the last 24 months.

After finishing in seventh place at the 2011 world championships and earning four top 20 world cup and world championship results within the past 12 months, the soon to be three-time Olympian Wells will fill the men's mountain bike squad, along with Schultz who boasts the top American world cup average finish in 2012.

"We have a strong team going to London with a solid combination of experience, leadership and young talented athletes who are all capable of standout performances," said USA Cycling V.P. of Athletics Jim Miller.

"Each member of the team is deserving, we're proud to welcome them as a part of Team USA and look forward to a promising Olympic Games."