Gold Rusch Tour expands for 2012

Endurance mountain bike pro Rebecca Rusch (Specialized Racing) is back in action with her SRAM Gold Rusch Tour for the second year in 2012 with the purpose of encouraging more participation of women in cycling. The three-time Leadville 100 winner and the three-time 24-hour solo World Champion will visit several US states, Canada and France as she spreads her love of mountain biking.

"Our inaugural Gold Rusch Tour last year was such a success that we wanted to expand for the 2012 tour. Of course our goal is to empower woman and girls to get on their bikes, but we also want to create a strong sense of community," said Rusch.

"I'm seeing more and more women on the trail. It's awesome to get young girls and women of any age excited about the sport. I'm living proof that it's never too late to learn to ride a bike."

Rusch made the transition to racing her bike from adventure racing and is one of the few female pros over 40 out on the circuit.

2012 SRAM Gold Rusch Tour

April 19-22: Sea Otter Ladies Lounge in Monterey, California. Drop by the SRAM booth and meet your favorite female pros. Ask questions, check out new gear and listen in on our mini tech clinics. Rusch and the other pros will also host short ride clinics and pump track sessions.

May 17-20: Dirt Rage Dirtfest Dirty Girls Clinics in Raystown, Pennsylvania. Join Rusch and SRAM/Specialized female athlete, Katie Holden for Specialized demos and free ride clinics during the three-day mountain bike festival.

July 4-9: Sun Valley Media Camp in Sun Valley, Idaho. By invite-only, eight lucky female representatives will meet Rusch, Holden, Meredith Miller and Lea Davison for a personal tour of the world class riding in Sun Valley. The camp coincides with USAC Cross Country National Championships in Sun Valley on July 5-8 to allow the attending media to cover the event and experience Idaho riding at its best.

June through July: "Wheel Girls" Mountain Bike Club in Sun Valley, Idaho. Rusch and her local female mountain bike posse will coach a six-week teen riding camp for the second year. The classes will meet in June and July for weekly riding sessions on different trails in the Sun Valley area. The camp will focus on riding skills, trail etiquette and volunteer trail work.

August 13-19: Kokanee Crankworx Dirty Girls Clinics in Whistler, British Columbia. The biggest freeride festival in the world, Crankworx is a magnet for the world's best riders. With a collection of some of the best trails and parks on the planet, Rusch and SRAM/Specialized female pros will guest instruct and lead rides for all ability levels throughout the week.

September 29: Levi's Granfondo Ladies Lounge and Media Camp in Santa Rosa, California. Activities will include a pre-event social hour with complimentary bike fit and equipment check at NorCal Bike and ride tips from the pros. Rusch and other female pros will offer a pre-ride preview of some of the toughest parts of the course. Post-event activities will include a SRAM/Specialized VIP reception for women and their guests with refreshments and GU recovery drinks.

October: Roc D'Azur Ladies Lounge and Dirty Girls Ride Clinics in France. This French mountain bike festival is open to riders of all levels and hosts races, fun rides, a huge bike expo and parties. Each day at the SRAM booth, female pros will be available to answer questions and lead mini-tech clinics. The pros will also be hosting short ride clinics and pump track sessions.

For more information on tour specifics and updates, please visit www.goldruschtour.com.