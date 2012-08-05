Globe-trotting Clarke searching for rhythm in Utah

Image 1 of 7 William Clarke (Champion System) set the fastest time to win the Tour of Japan prologue (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 2 of 7 Will Clarke (Champion System) racing in the US (Image credit: Champion System Pro Cycling Team) Image 3 of 7 Will Clarke (Champion System) racing at the Tour of Qatar (Image credit: Champion System Pro Cycling Team) Image 4 of 7 Will Clarke (Champion System) takes on some water (Image credit: Champion System Pro Cycling Team) Image 5 of 7 Prologue winner William Clarke (Champion System) in the front at first part (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 6 of 7 William Clarke (Champion System) is the first leader of the 2012 Tour of Japan (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 7 of 7 Will Clarke in sight of the line after a 147 kilometre break, 80 of which was solo. (Image credit: Mark Gunter/Cyclingnews)

Will Clarke's year began with a bang but the Champion System rouleur is hoping to return to his winning ways in the back half of the season.

Riding for the Uni-SA - Australia composite team, the Tasmanian bounced back from the disappointment of missing the cut during the Leopard - Trek - RadioShack merger with the biggest win of his career, Stage 2 of the Tour Down Under in a memorable 80 kilometre solo breakaway at Stirling. Since then, the 27-year-old told Cyclingnews that it's been a bit of a struggle with Champion System racing across three continents.

"My season started really well with my win in the TDU, since then I have not had the best year. I have struggled to find my rhythm again with all the travelling," Clarke explained. "I have not lost anything I just need to find my rhythm again and I will be back and I will get results."

Ever the optimist, Clarke having raced so far in Australia, Qatar, Oman, Europe, Japan, USA, Canada and China said that travelling in Japan after winning the opening stage of the Tour of Japan, proved a highlight.

"We had some spare time and visited the temples in Kyoto; I liked the culture and food."

For the past week, Clarke and his Champion System teammates have been based in Utah in preparation for the 885km UCI 2.1-rated Tour of Utah which gets underway on Tuesday. A race for climbers, and not really suited to Clarke's 192-centimetre, 80-kilo frame, he will be on the lookout for the breakaway opportunities which have become a trademark throughout his career.

"I'm also looking forward to the team time trial and seeing what we can do there," he said.

While it is difficult for first-year teams to be granted their race invite wish-list, it was a tough one for the Champion System squad to miss out on the invite to the Tour of California in May where it had been hoped Craig Lewis and Chris Butler could shine on home turf. Utah and the following race, the USA Pro Cycling Challenge in Colorado presents the team with an opportunity.

"We will be looking to prove a point for sure, we have some solid climbers for the races in Cameron Wurf and Chris Butler," Clarke explained. "And a couple of our Chinese riders live at altitude so it should suit them too."

Unsure of his next race, Clarke could be on the move again should he not race in Colorado, back to Europe with events in France and Belgium where he believes he is better suited. Adding to his motivation over the next few months is the fact that Clarke only signed on for a one-year deal with Champion System.

"I want to race mainly in Europe because I think that will be best for my development," he admitted with his racing future undecided. "I'm just going to wait and see and assess some options."

