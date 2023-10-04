Giulio Ciccone a doubt for Il Lombardia after Tre Valli Varesine crash

Giulio Ciccone crashed out of Tre Valli Varesine, landing on his back and hip at speed during a late descent, with his injuries raising concerns he will not be able to lead Lidl-Trek at Saturday’s Il Lombardia.

Ciccone was quickly taken to hospital after his crash, with a suspected fracture. However, a medical update from the team offered some good news, combined with concern and caution.

“Ciccone, accompanied by team doctor Gaetano Daniele, underwent a total-body CT scan that didn’t show any evidence of bone fracture or any other serious injury,” Lidl-Trek said.

“However, due to the severe contusion suffered, Giulio continues to experience severe pain in the pelvic and lumbar area. Further assessment of his condition and a decision on his participation at Il Lombardia will be made in the coming days.”

Ciccone had made Il Lombardia a major end-of-season goal. He finished fifth at the race in 2020 and has five starts at the Monument to his name.

The Italian has endured a difficult season after COVID-19 ruled him out of the Giro d'Italia but he impressed at the Tour de France, going in the attack on five stages and securing the prestigious polka-dot jersey as the winner of the mountains competition.

He finished eighth at the Giro dell’Emilia last Saturday after joining the decisive front group.

Teams usually carry out a final reconnaissance ride of the Il Lombardia climbs on Thursday and Lidl-Trek are likely to then make a final decision on whether Ciccone will be able to ride. Final team line-ups have to be registered on Friday afternoon.

2019 Il Lombardia winner Bauke Mollema could step up to lead Lidl-Trek if Ciccone is not at his best or unable to race, with Juan Pedro López an alternative.