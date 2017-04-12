Giro Rosa organisers unveil 2017 route

Image 1 of 5 Megan Guarnier wins Giro Rosa 2016 after finishing comfortably in the main bunch on the final stage at the final stage of the Giro Rosa 2016 on 10th July 2016 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 2 of 5 Megan Guarnier celebrates winning the Giro Rosa 2016 after the final stage of the Giro Rosa 2016 on 10th July 2016 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 3 of 5 Boels Dolmans in control as the final climb approaches at Giro Rosa 2016 - Stage 6 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 4 of 5 Peloton weave through the narrow streets on the first of three laps at the final stage of the Giro Rosa 2016 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 5 of 5 Pressure is on for the start here Riejanne Markus (Liv Plantur) is working to force the break at the final stage of the Giro Rosa 2016 on 10th July 2016. (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

Organisers of the Giro d'Italia Internazionale Femminile today announced the route for the 28th edition of the race, hosting a gala event at the System Cars Showroom in Meda to unveil the 10 stages that will make up the Women’s WorldTour event. The race is scheduled for June 30 to July 9.

The 2017 race will start in Aquileia with an 11.5km team time trial to Grado that will set up the pecking order for stage 2, a 122.25km run from Zoppola to Montereale Valcellina that includes a categorized climb in the final quarter of the stage that could cause problems for the pure sprinters.

Stage 3 and 4 present no such obstacles for the fast finishers, and barring surprisingly successful breakaways, the 100km third stage from San Fior to San Vendemiano and the 118km fourth stage in Occhiobello should end in bunch sprints.

Organisers say one of the hardest days on the tour will come during stage 5, when riders take on the 12.73km individual time trial in Sant'Elpidio a Mare. The route in the Region Marche features two “short but very hard climbs.”

The sprinters will enjoy another opportunity for stage glory on day six with a race 116.16km circuit race in Roseto Degli Abruzzi.

Stages 7 and 8 could prove to be the most decisive for the overall, with both the 141.98km seventh stage from Isernia to Baronissi and the 141.8km eighth stage from Baronissi to Palinuro being the longest of the race and featuring difficult climbs that come close to the finish.

The stage 9 route on the penultimate day has a challenging profile after the start in Centola (Palinuro) that could unleash a dangerous breakaway, but the long flat run to the finish in Polla after 122km should give the sprinters’ teams plenty of room to set this up for the fast finishers once again.

The final 124km stage in Torre del Greco is no parade lap, with the peloton tackling the Vesuvio to decide who will take home the final pink jersey of the 2017 race.

RAI will be the official Television broadcast partner of the Giro Rosa, with Stefano Rizzato commenting on the stages on Rai 2.

US road champion Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) won the race last year on her way to taking the inaugural Women's WorldTour title. Guarnier took the lead on the second day, then lost it the next day before taking the lead for the final time on stage 6 to Madonna della Guardia.

2017 Giro d'Italia Internazionale Femminile:

Stage 1: Aquileia - Grado 11.5 km (Team Time Trial)

Stage 2: Zoppola - Montereale Valcellina 122.25 km

Stage 3: San Fior - San Vendemiano 100 km

Stage 4: Occhiobello - Occhiobello 118 km

Stage 5: Sant'Elpidio a Mare - Sant'Elpidio a Mare 12.73 km (Individual Time Trial)

Stage 6: Roseto Degli Abruzzi - Roseto Degli Abruzzi 116.16 km

Stage 7: Isernia - Baronissi 141.98 km

Stage 8: Baronissi - Palinuro 141.8 km

Stage 9: Palinuro - Polla 122.3 km

Stage 10: Torre Del Greco - Torre Del Greco 124 km