Giro organiser says Italian girls will be on the podium in Amsterdam

The podium girls love Visconti but he's taken! (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Angelo Zomegnan, the director of the Giro d'Italia, has squashed the debate about possible 'podium guys' during the opening stages of the Giro d'Italia in the Netherlands by saying that the pink jersey will be presented by Italian podium girls.





Local TV stations and AT5 RTV Noord-Holland had organised a competition to select the possible podium presenters, but Zomegnan reclaimed the right to select who should present the pink jersey.

"We'll decide the podium girls. The winner of the prologue of the next Giro will be celebrated on the podium in Amsterdam by two girls chosen by the race organizers of the 'Corsa Rosa'," Zomegnan told the Italian La Stampa newspaper.

"I don't know anything about the competition, it's been authorised by us. However the girls will be Italian and we'll bring them from Italy. This whole thing is not a problem."

Dutch actress actress Yolanthe Cabau van Kasbergen has been selected as the Giro “miss”. She presented the official route and the 2010 race jerseys

The 2010 Giro d'Italia starts with a prologue time trial around the centre of Amsterdam on May 8. The following two stages also start from the Dutch and end in Utrecht and Middelburg, before the race transfers back to Italy.

