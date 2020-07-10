Giro d'Italia unveils official song and poster

Giro d'Italia organisers RCS Sport have unveiled a new official song for the 2020 Giro d'Italia, accompanied by the post of the race.

Italian band Extraliscio have produced the upbeat song, which is "driven by relentless rhythm that mixed tradition with the sounds of punk."

"A country band plays on the streets of Italy and anticipates the arrival of the stage, the sound of the wheels warns the people the Giro is coming! It's a romantic rhythm, it's a rhythm that GiraGiroGiraGi," said Extraliscio, explaining the song.

"Then a megaphone voice announces the passage of the first hero in the breakaway among vineyards, climbs, descents, chimes of bells, shouts of joy and trumpets! Because it is a great party, it is a great joy for all of Italy and its champion!"

The song comes with an animated video created by Michele Bernardi and Davide Toffolo, shows a young boy dressed as a ladybird riding through a series of surreal landscapes, while Extraliscio make an appearance in the background and a time trialist dressed in pink appears later on.

The art style of the video extends to the official poster of the race, designed by Varese artist Franco Matticchio. The poster depicts a rider in the pink jersey racing up a tree trunk. With a setting sun in the background and brown leaves on the trees, the poster seeks to evoke the autumn setting of the 2020 Giro, which runs from October 3-25.

"The Giro d'Italia is tradition, history, tales of great sports and culture personalities," said Roberto Salamini, head of marketing and communication at RCS Sport. "But the Giro d'Italia is also innovation: a platform capable of communicating on all media using different languagegs to reach fans on five continents.

"For this reason, I believe that the song represents very well the spirit of our Corsa Rosa with all the stories it always gives to its fans.

"The illustration of the cover created by the international artist Franco Matticchio gives even more value to this project and poetically tells about the uniqueness of the next edition of the Giro d'Italia which will be raced for the first time in October."