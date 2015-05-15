Giro d'Italia: Ulissi wins stage 7 in Fiuggi
Contador stays in pink jersey despite racing with shoulder injury
Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) emerged from a hectic sprint on the rising final kilometre in Fiuggi, stage 7 of the Giro d'Italia, to win his first race since serving a nine-month ban for asthma drug Salbutamol. He tested positive during the 2014 Giro d’Italia and only made a comeback in April at the Tour of the Basque Country.
The Lampre-Merida team worked for both Ulissi and sprinter Sacha Modolo in the final kilometre, out powering the Orica-GreenEdge team that was working for Simon Gerrans. When Modolo sat up, Ulissi emerged along the barriers and had the speed to beat Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar) and Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge)
Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) finished the stage safely in the peloton and kept the leader’s pink jersey after being protected and guided by his teammates throughout the stage. Contador was careful to protect his painful left shoulder during the stage but occasionally got out of the saddle in the final kilometres. He was in pain but pulled on the pink jersey on the podium and looks able to continue in the Giro d’Italia. Fabio Aru (Astana) remains second overall at two seconds, with Richie Porte (Team Sky) at 20 seconds.
Ulissi celebrated his victory, even stopping to drop to his knees in tears. He emotionally hugged his teammates, who celebrated with him.
“This is a liberation for me,” Ulissi said. “I’ve been through some difficult months but I’m really happy now and how I reacted to everything that happened. I’ve got to thank my family, my wife and daughter, my parents, friends and my great team that supported me through everything.”
Contador was relieved to have made it through the long stage and tried to stay optimistic for the rest of the race.
“Bueno, I’m happy that I got through the day. I knew I was not feeling great and I suffered, even if things seem to be getting better. We raced for more than seven and a half hours and after four hours I was struggling with my hand. The only thing I want to do now is put some ice on my shoulder and recover from the long stage,” he said on Italian television, opting not to attend the post-race press conference.
“Tomorrow the finish up to Campitello Matese will in theory be a difficult day for me, even if it should have been a good day for me. We’d hoped I’d be able to attack but now we’ll see how I feel, stay relaxed and go on the defensive. I hope to get better day after day.”
How it happened
The longest stage of this year’s Giro d’Italia was always going to be a marathon but because of a stiff headwind and with the riders still thinking about Thursday’s crash in the sprint, the long ride south via Roma was covered at a steady pace.
The break of the stage formed after an early attack of three riders was pulled back after 10 kilometres. Marco Bandiera (Androni Sidermec), Nicola Boem (Bardiani-CSF), Pier Paolo De Negri (Nippo Vini Fantini) and Nikolay Myhaylov (CCC Sprandi) accelerated away and this time the peloton let them go, with the gap rapidly rising to three minutes. None of the four were a threat overall and so their gap rose to over 10 minutes after 50km of racing.
The Tinkoff-Saxo team controlled the chase, respecting their role as race leaders and protecting Contador from possible problems. However, the average speed for the stage was around 35km/h due to the a strong headwind.
Bandiera accelerated clear to win the sprint points near the Vallelunga motor circuit after 151km but quickly eased up. He took time to take a piece of paper out of his pocket to wish hid dad happy birthday but little else happened, with BMC, Orica-GreenEdge and Trek Factory Racing sending a rider to the head of the peloton to help with the chase.
De Negri took the climber’s points at Monterotondo after 184km but the break’s lead began to fall in the Roman hills after BMC hit the front. It seems they decided to set up the finish for Philippe Gilbert. It was just four minutes with 50km to go and 1:45 with 40km to go.
Bandiera won the second sprint of the day, with Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek Factory Racing) beating Elia Viviani (Team Sky) for the minor placing behind. Now the peloton was close to catching the quartet after their long day out front. The junction came with 21km, with Tinkoff-Saxo hitting the front with four riders to protect Contador. The hills and distance began to hurt, with Petacchi, Boonen and Haussler all dropped.
Tosatto finally moved off the front at 10km to go, with Contador gratefully giving him a nod of the head in thanks for his huge effort. Greipel was suffering but was determined to try his hand in the sprint. Lotto Soudal lead him out but the final kilometre included several kinds and rose at two and then four per cent.
It was too much for the Belgian team and even Orica-GreenEdge suffered. Michael Matthews sacrificed his chances for Gerrans but he was not perfectly placed. Lampre-Merida seemed in charge heading into the finishing straight but they also ran out of legs, with Modolo sitting up. At the same moment Ulissi came through along the barriers and vented his anger on the pedals. Nobody was able to match his anger and speed and the Livornese rider took the win he had been wanting.
Contador and the overall contenders finished safely in the peloton, knowing their day will come on the Saturday, on the second mountain finish of this year’s Giro d’Italia to Campitello Matese, not far from Naples.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|7:22:21
|2
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|4
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|5
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|6
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|7
|Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing
|8
|Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|9
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|10
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|11
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|12
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|13
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|14
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|15
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:03
|16
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|17
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|18
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|19
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|21
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|22
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|23
|Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|25
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|26
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|27
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|29
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|30
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|31
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|32
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|33
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|34
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|35
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|36
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|37
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|38
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|39
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|40
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|41
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|42
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|43
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|44
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|45
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|46
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|47
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|48
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|49
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|50
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|51
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|52
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|53
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|54
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|55
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|56
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|57
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|58
|Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|59
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|60
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|61
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|62
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|63
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|64
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|65
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|66
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|67
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:14
|68
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|69
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:00:17
|70
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|71
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|72
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|73
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|74
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|75
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:22
|76
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|77
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:25
|78
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:30
|79
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:32
|80
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:36
|81
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|82
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|83
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) TrekRacing
|84
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:41
|85
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:43
|86
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|87
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|88
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
|89
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling
|90
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:00:46
|91
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|92
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|93
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|94
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:56
|95
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:58
|96
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|97
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|98
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|99
|Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|100
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|101
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|102
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|103
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|104
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|105
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:05
|106
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:12
|107
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:17
|108
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:21
|109
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:01:27
|110
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:32
|111
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:43
|112
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:46
|113
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|114
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:10
|115
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:14
|116
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|117
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:09:32
|118
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:09:46
|119
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|120
|Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
|121
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|122
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|123
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|124
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|125
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) TrekRacing
|0:10:22
|126
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|127
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:10:55
|128
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|129
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:12:42
|130
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|131
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|132
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|133
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|134
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|135
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|136
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|137
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|138
|Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
|139
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|140
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) TrekRacing
|141
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:15:54
|142
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|143
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|144
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|145
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|146
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing
|147
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|148
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|149
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|150
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) TrekRacing
|151
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling
|152
|Calvin Watson (Aus) TrekRacing
|153
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|154
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|155
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|156
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|157
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|158
|Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|159
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|160
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|161
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|162
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
|163
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|164
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|165
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|166
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|167
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|168
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|169
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|170
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|171
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|172
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:18:56
|173
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|174
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|175
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|176
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|177
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) TrekRacing
|178
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|179
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|180
|Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|181
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|182
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|183
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|184
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|185
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|186
|Marco Coledan (Ita) TrekRacing
|187
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|188
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|189
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:19:20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|50
|pts
|2
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|40
|3
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|35
|4
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|25
|5
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|24
|6
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|18
|7
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|16
|8
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|14
|9
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|12
|10
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|12
|11
|Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing
|10
|12
|Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|8
|13
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|7
|14
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing
|7
|15
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|16
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|5
|17
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|5
|18
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4
|19
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|20
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3
|21
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|2
|22
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|2
|23
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|24
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|1
|25
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|3
|pts
|2
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|3
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|pts
|2
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|3
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|225
|pts
|2
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|224
|3
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|224
|4
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|224
|5
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|7
|6
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|7
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|10
|pts
|2
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|8
|3
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|7
|4
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|6
|5
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|6
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|4
|7
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|4
|8
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|3
|9
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|10
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|4
|pts
|2
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2
|3
|Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bardiani Csf
|22:07:06
|2
|Southeast
|3
|Fdj
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:00:03
|5
|Bmc Racing Team
|6
|Lampre - Merida
|7
|Team Katusha
|8
|Team Cannondale - Garmin
|0:00:06
|9
|Astana Pro Team
|10
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lampre - Merida
|51
|pts
|2
|Bardiani Csf
|36
|3
|Movistar Team
|35
|4
|Orica Greenedge
|25
|5
|Androni-Sidermec
|21
|6
|Southeast
|20
|7
|Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
|12
|8
|Trek Factory Racing
|11
|9
|Fdj
|11
|10
|Team Katusha
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|27:48:00
|2
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|0:00:20
|4
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:22
|5
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:28
|6
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:37
|7
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:00:56
|8
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:01
|9
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:15
|10
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:01:18
|11
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:22
|12
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|13
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:24
|14
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|15
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:46
|16
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:49
|17
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:02:12
|18
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:27
|19
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:02:33
|20
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:36
|21
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|0:02:42
|22
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:03:23
|23
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:31
|24
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:03:42
|25
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:46
|26
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:49
|27
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|0:05:10
|28
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:06:01
|29
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:11
|30
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:06:51
|31
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:09:54
|32
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:11
|33
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:15:04
|34
|Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:06
|35
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:15:29
|36
|Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:15:45
|37
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:01
|38
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|0:17:32
|39
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|0:18:18
|40
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:19:14
|41
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|0:19:53
|42
|Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing
|0:20:00
|43
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:21:04
|44
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:21:30
|45
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:22:33
|46
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:23:05
|47
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:23:23
|48
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:23:27
|49
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:23:40
|50
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:24:07
|51
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:24:09
|52
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:24:15
|53
|Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:24:35
|54
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:25:09
|55
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:25:20
|56
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:25:26
|57
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:26:06
|58
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:26:16
|59
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:26:36
|60
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:27:33
|61
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:27:52
|62
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:28:13
|63
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:28:16
|64
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:28:42
|65
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:29:20
|66
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:29:44
|67
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:31:30
|68
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:31:36
|69
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:31:46
|70
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:33:53
|71
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:34:00
|72
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:36:38
|73
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:36:59
|74
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:37:01
|75
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:37:11
|76
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:37:23
|77
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:37:31
|78
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:38:02
|79
|Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:38:16
|80
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:39:37
|81
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:40:44
|82
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:40:47
|83
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:41:05
|84
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:41:09
|85
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:43:06
|86
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:45:07
|87
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) TrekRacing
|0:45:21
|88
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:46:32
|89
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:46:37
|90
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|0:46:44
|91
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:46:45
|92
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:47:18
|93
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:47:23
|94
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:47:25
|95
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:48:12
|96
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:48:13
|97
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:49:15
|98
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:49:23
|99
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:49:30
|100
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:51:28
|101
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:51:30
|102
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:53:56
|103
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:54:41
|104
|Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:54:57
|105
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:55:29
|106
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:55:41
|107
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) TrekRacing
|0:56:19
|108
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:56:55
|109
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:57:24
|110
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:57:42
|111
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:57:51
|112
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:58:01
|113
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:58:04
|114
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:58:08
|115
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|0:58:50
|116
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:58:57
|117
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:59:24
|118
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:59:37
|119
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|1:00:33
|120
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:01:01
|121
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:01:50
|122
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:01:54
|123
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|124
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:02:39
|125
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|1:02:46
|126
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|1:02:50
|127
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:02:57
|128
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:03:09
|129
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:03:10
|130
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:03:27
|131
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|1:04:06
|132
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|1:04:22
|133
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:04:43
|134
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|1:06:34
|135
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:06:39
|136
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:06:44
|137
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|1:07:48
|138
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:08:27
|139
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:08:40
|140
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1:08:47
|141
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|1:09:13
|142
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing
|1:09:16
|143
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:09:51
|144
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|1:10:22
|145
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:11:02
|146
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:11:12
|147
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:11:13
|148
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|2:04:00
|149
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|150
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:05:00
|151
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:13:25
|152
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) TrekRacing
|1:13:35
|153
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:13:46
|154
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:13:56
|155
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
|1:14:23
|156
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:14:25
|157
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) TrekRacing
|1:14:55
|158
|Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
|1:15:12
|159
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:16:10
|160
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1:16:31
|161
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:17:29
|162
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:18:03
|163
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:20:44
|164
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) TrekRacing
|1:20:50
|165
|Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:20:56
|166
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:21:04
|167
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:21:07
|168
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|1:21:22
|169
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|1:21:28
|170
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:22:20
|171
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1:22:28
|172
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:22:37
|173
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|1:22:41
|174
|Calvin Watson (Aus) TrekRacing
|1:23:11
|175
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:23:38
|176
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:25:21
|177
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:25:47
|178
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling
|1:26:39
|179
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1:27:25
|180
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:28:26
|181
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|1:28:38
|182
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:31:39
|183
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:32:11
|184
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1:33:51
|185
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|1:34:31
|186
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|1:37:42
|187
|Marco Coledan (Ita) TrekRacing
|1:44:30
|188
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|1:46:10
|189
|Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:49:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|78
|pts
|2
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|75
|3
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|60
|4
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|50
|5
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing
|47
|6
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|40
|7
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|40
|8
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|37
|9
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|36
|10
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|35
|11
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|34
|12
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|29
|13
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|29
|14
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|27
|15
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|26
|16
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|26
|17
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|26
|18
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|25
|19
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|25
|20
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|24
|21
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|24
|22
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|24
|23
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|23
|24
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|22
|25
|Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing
|22
|26
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|21
|27
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
|20
|28
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|20
|29
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling
|20
|30
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|19
|31
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|17
|32
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|17
|33
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling
|16
|34
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|16
|35
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|14
|36
|Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|14
|37
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|13
|38
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|12
|39
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|12
|40
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|11
|41
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|10
|42
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|10
|43
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|10
|44
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|45
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|8
|46
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|7
|47
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|7
|48
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|7
|49
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|50
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|6
|51
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|52
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|53
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|5
|54
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|5
|55
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) TrekRacing
|5
|56
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|4
|57
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4
|58
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|59
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|60
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|61
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|3
|62
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2
|63
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|64
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|2
|65
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2
|66
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|67
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|2
|68
|Marco Coledan (Ita) TrekRacing
|2
|69
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|1
|70
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|1
|71
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|1
|72
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|15
|pts
|2
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|15
|3
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|14
|4
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|14
|5
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|12
|6
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|10
|7
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|8
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|6
|9
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|10
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|6
|11
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|12
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|5
|13
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|14
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|15
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|4
|16
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|17
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|3
|18
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|19
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|3
|20
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|2
|21
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|2
|22
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2
|23
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|2
|24
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|25
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|26
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1
|27
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|1
|28
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|29
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|1
|30
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1
|31
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1
|32
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|33
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|27:48:02
|2
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:35
|3
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:13
|4
|Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:15:43
|5
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|0:17:30
|6
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|0:19:51
|7
|Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing
|0:19:58
|8
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:22:31
|9
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:24:05
|10
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:26:14
|11
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:31:44
|12
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:33:58
|13
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:36:57
|14
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:38:00
|15
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:39:35
|16
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:40:42
|17
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:40:45
|18
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:46:30
|19
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:46:43
|20
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:48:10
|21
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:49:21
|22
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:51:26
|23
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:55:27
|24
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:58:55
|25
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:59:35
|26
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:02:55
|27
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:03:07
|28
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|1:06:32
|29
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:06:37
|30
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:09:49
|31
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:11:11
|32
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:03:58
|33
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) TrekRacing
|1:13:33
|34
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:17:27
|35
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:20:42
|36
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) TrekRacing
|1:20:48
|37
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:21:02
|38
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:21:05
|39
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|1:21:26
|40
|Calvin Watson (Aus) TrekRacing
|1:23:09
|41
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:23:36
|42
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling
|1:26:37
|43
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:31:37
|44
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1:33:49
|45
|Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:49:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|5
|pts
|2
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|3
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|4
|4
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|5
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|4
|6
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|4
|7
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|2
|8
|Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing
|2
|9
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|2
|10
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|11
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2
|12
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|2
|13
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|14
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling
|1
|15
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1
|16
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1
|17
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|373
|pts
|2
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|225
|3
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|224
|4
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|224
|5
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|168
|6
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|168
|7
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|166
|8
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling
|166
|9
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|164
|10
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|164
|11
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|164
|12
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|149
|13
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|149
|14
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|136
|15
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|133
|16
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|125
|17
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|125
|18
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
|122
|19
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|36
|20
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|34
|21
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|25
|22
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|19
|23
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|19
|24
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|19
|25
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|26
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|18
|27
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|16
|28
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|16
|29
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|11
|30
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|31
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|10
|32
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|8
|33
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|8
|34
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|35
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|7
|36
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|7
|37
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|7
|38
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|7
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|16
|pts
|2
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|15
|3
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|14
|4
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|13
|5
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|12
|6
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|11
|7
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|11
|8
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|10
|9
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|10
|10
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
|10
|11
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|9
|12
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|9
|13
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|8
|14
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|8
|15
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|16
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|8
|17
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|8
|18
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|8
|19
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling
|7
|20
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|7
|21
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling
|7
|22
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|23
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|6
|24
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|6
|25
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|6
|26
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|6
|27
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing
|6
|28
|Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing
|5
|29
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|30
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|5
|31
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|5
|32
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|5
|33
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4
|34
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|4
|35
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|4
|36
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|4
|37
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|4
|38
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|39
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|3
|40
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|41
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|42
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3
|43
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|3
|44
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3
|45
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|46
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|3
|47
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|2
|48
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|2
|49
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|50
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|51
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|52
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2
|53
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|54
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1
|55
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|56
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|1
|57
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|3
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|4
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|4
|5
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|4
|6
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|4
|7
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|8
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|2
|9
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2
|10
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|2
|11
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|2
|12
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|2
|13
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|1
|14
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling
|1
|15
|Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing
|1
|16
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1
|17
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|18
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|82:46:17
|2
|Bmc Racing Team
|0:00:40
|3
|Team Sky
|0:02:23
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:05:11
|5
|Tinkoff Saxo
|0:05:50
|6
|Team Cannondale - Garmin
|0:15:54
|7
|Lotto Soudal
|0:25:42
|8
|Lampre - Merida
|0:30:42
|9
|Orica Greenedge
|0:30:57
|10
|Bardiani Csf
|0:32:29
|11
|Team Katusha
|0:33:54
|12
|Fdj
|0:36:42
|13
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:44:15
|14
|Southeast
|0:45:31
|15
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:53:28
|16
|Iam Cycling
|0:58:24
|17
|Androni-Sidermec
|1:08:59
|18
|Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
|1:20:37
|19
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|1:28:52
|20
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:47:22
|21
|Trek Factory Racing
|1:54:12
|22
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|2:15:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Orica Greenedge
|194
|pts
|2
|Lampre - Merida
|139
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|127
|4
|Southeast
|118
|5
|Bmc Racing Team
|103
|6
|Team Sky
|98
|7
|Iam Cycling
|87
|8
|Movistar Team
|79
|9
|Lotto Soudal
|79
|10
|Trek Factory Racing
|79
|11
|Androni-Sidermec
|75
|12
|Tinkoff Saxo
|66
|13
|Bardiani Csf
|63
|14
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|56
|15
|Team Cannondale - Garmin
|55
|16
|Team Katusha
|54
|17
|Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
|39
|18
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|34
|19
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|28
|20
|Fdj
|25
|21
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|18
|22
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|12
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy