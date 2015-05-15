Giro d'Italia: Ulissi wins stage 7 in Fiuggi

Image 1 of 2 Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) celebrates his stage 7 win on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 2 Thumbs up from Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) despite the pain in his left shoulder

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) emerged from a hectic sprint on the rising final kilometre in Fiuggi, stage 7 of the Giro d'Italia, to win his first race since serving a nine-month ban for asthma drug Salbutamol. He tested positive during the 2014 Giro d’Italia and only made a comeback in April at the Tour of the Basque Country.

The Lampre-Merida team worked for both Ulissi and sprinter Sacha Modolo in the final kilometre, out powering the Orica-GreenEdge team that was working for Simon Gerrans. When Modolo sat up, Ulissi emerged along the barriers and had the speed to beat Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar) and Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) finished the stage safely in the peloton and kept the leader’s pink jersey after being protected and guided by his teammates throughout the stage. Contador was careful to protect his painful left shoulder during the stage but occasionally got out of the saddle in the final kilometres. He was in pain but pulled on the pink jersey on the podium and looks able to continue in the Giro d’Italia. Fabio Aru (Astana) remains second overall at two seconds, with Richie Porte (Team Sky) at 20 seconds.

Ulissi celebrated his victory, even stopping to drop to his knees in tears. He emotionally hugged his teammates, who celebrated with him.

“This is a liberation for me,” Ulissi said. “I’ve been through some difficult months but I’m really happy now and how I reacted to everything that happened. I’ve got to thank my family, my wife and daughter, my parents, friends and my great team that supported me through everything.”

Contador was relieved to have made it through the long stage and tried to stay optimistic for the rest of the race.

“Bueno, I’m happy that I got through the day. I knew I was not feeling great and I suffered, even if things seem to be getting better. We raced for more than seven and a half hours and after four hours I was struggling with my hand. The only thing I want to do now is put some ice on my shoulder and recover from the long stage,” he said on Italian television, opting not to attend the post-race press conference.

“Tomorrow the finish up to Campitello Matese will in theory be a difficult day for me, even if it should have been a good day for me. We’d hoped I’d be able to attack but now we’ll see how I feel, stay relaxed and go on the defensive. I hope to get better day after day.”

How it happened

The longest stage of this year’s Giro d’Italia was always going to be a marathon but because of a stiff headwind and with the riders still thinking about Thursday’s crash in the sprint, the long ride south via Roma was covered at a steady pace.

The break of the stage formed after an early attack of three riders was pulled back after 10 kilometres. Marco Bandiera (Androni Sidermec), Nicola Boem (Bardiani-CSF), Pier Paolo De Negri (Nippo Vini Fantini) and Nikolay Myhaylov (CCC Sprandi) accelerated away and this time the peloton let them go, with the gap rapidly rising to three minutes. None of the four were a threat overall and so their gap rose to over 10 minutes after 50km of racing.

The Tinkoff-Saxo team controlled the chase, respecting their role as race leaders and protecting Contador from possible problems. However, the average speed for the stage was around 35km/h due to the a strong headwind.

Bandiera accelerated clear to win the sprint points near the Vallelunga motor circuit after 151km but quickly eased up. He took time to take a piece of paper out of his pocket to wish hid dad happy birthday but little else happened, with BMC, Orica-GreenEdge and Trek Factory Racing sending a rider to the head of the peloton to help with the chase.

De Negri took the climber’s points at Monterotondo after 184km but the break’s lead began to fall in the Roman hills after BMC hit the front. It seems they decided to set up the finish for Philippe Gilbert. It was just four minutes with 50km to go and 1:45 with 40km to go.

Bandiera won the second sprint of the day, with Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek Factory Racing) beating Elia Viviani (Team Sky) for the minor placing behind. Now the peloton was close to catching the quartet after their long day out front. The junction came with 21km, with Tinkoff-Saxo hitting the front with four riders to protect Contador. The hills and distance began to hurt, with Petacchi, Boonen and Haussler all dropped.

Tosatto finally moved off the front at 10km to go, with Contador gratefully giving him a nod of the head in thanks for his huge effort. Greipel was suffering but was determined to try his hand in the sprint. Lotto Soudal lead him out but the final kilometre included several kinds and rose at two and then four per cent.

It was too much for the Belgian team and even Orica-GreenEdge suffered. Michael Matthews sacrificed his chances for Gerrans but he was not perfectly placed. Lampre-Merida seemed in charge heading into the finishing straight but they also ran out of legs, with Modolo sitting up. At the same moment Ulissi came through along the barriers and vented his anger on the pedals. Nobody was able to match his anger and speed and the Livornese rider took the win he had been wanting.

Contador and the overall contenders finished safely in the peloton, knowing their day will come on the Saturday, on the second mountain finish of this year’s Giro d’Italia to Campitello Matese, not far from Naples.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 7:22:21 2 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 3 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 4 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 5 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 6 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 7 Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing 8 Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 9 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 10 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 11 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 12 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 13 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 14 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 15 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:03 16 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 17 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 18 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 19 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 20 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 21 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 22 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 23 Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 24 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 25 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 26 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 27 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 28 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 29 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 30 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 31 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 32 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 33 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 34 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 35 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 36 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 37 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 38 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 39 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 40 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 41 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 42 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 43 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 44 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 45 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 46 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 47 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 48 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 49 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 50 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 51 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 52 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 53 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 54 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 55 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 56 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 57 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 58 Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 59 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 60 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 61 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 62 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 63 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 64 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 65 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 66 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 67 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:14 68 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 69 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:00:17 70 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 71 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 72 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 73 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 74 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 75 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:22 76 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 77 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:00:25 78 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:30 79 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:32 80 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:36 81 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 82 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 83 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) TrekRacing 84 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:41 85 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:43 86 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 87 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 88 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr 89 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling 90 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:00:46 91 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 92 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 93 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 94 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:56 95 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:58 96 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 97 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 98 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 99 Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 100 Elia Favilli (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 101 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 102 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 103 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 104 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 105 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:05 106 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:12 107 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 0:01:17 108 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:21 109 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:01:27 110 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 0:01:32 111 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:01:43 112 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:46 113 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 114 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:10 115 Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:14 116 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 117 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:09:32 118 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:09:46 119 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 120 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 121 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 122 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 123 Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 124 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 125 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) TrekRacing 0:10:22 126 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 127 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:10:55 128 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 129 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:12:42 130 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 131 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 132 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 133 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 134 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 135 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 136 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 137 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 138 Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida 139 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 140 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) TrekRacing 141 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:15:54 142 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 143 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 144 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 145 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 146 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing 147 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 148 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 149 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 150 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) TrekRacing 151 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling 152 Calvin Watson (Aus) TrekRacing 153 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 154 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 155 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 156 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 157 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 158 Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 159 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 160 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 161 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 162 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli 163 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 164 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 165 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 166 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 167 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 168 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 169 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 170 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 171 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 172 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:18:56 173 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 174 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 175 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 176 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 177 Fabio Silvestre (Por) TrekRacing 178 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 179 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 180 Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 181 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 182 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 183 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 184 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 185 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 186 Marco Coledan (Ita) TrekRacing 187 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 188 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 189 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:19:20

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 50 pts 2 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 40 3 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 35 4 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 25 5 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 24 6 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 18 7 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 16 8 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 14 9 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 12 10 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 12 11 Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing 10 12 Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 8 13 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 7 14 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing 7 15 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 6 16 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 5 17 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 5 18 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 4 19 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 20 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3 21 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 2 22 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 2 23 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1 24 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 1 25 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 1

Mountain performance # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 3 pts 2 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2 3 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 pts 2 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 2 3 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1

Premio del Fuga # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 225 pts 2 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 224 3 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 224 4 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 224 5 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 7 6 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 7

Combaitvity # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 10 pts 2 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 8 3 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 7 4 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 6 5 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 5 6 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 4 7 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 4 8 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 3 9 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 10 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1

Premio energy # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 4 pts 2 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2 3 Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing 1

Winning team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bardiani Csf 22:07:06 2 Southeast 3 Fdj 4 Movistar Team 0:00:03 5 Bmc Racing Team 6 Lampre - Merida 7 Team Katusha 8 Team Cannondale - Garmin 0:00:06 9 Astana Pro Team 10 Team Giant - Alpecin

Team point # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lampre - Merida 51 pts 2 Bardiani Csf 36 3 Movistar Team 35 4 Orica Greenedge 25 5 Androni-Sidermec 21 6 Southeast 20 7 Ccc Sprandi Polkowice 12 8 Trek Factory Racing 11 9 Fdj 11 10 Team Katusha 6

General classification after stage # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 27:48:00 2 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:02 3 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 0:00:20 4 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:22 5 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:28 6 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:37 7 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:00:56 8 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:01:01 9 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:15 10 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:01:18 11 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:22 12 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 13 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:24 14 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 15 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:01:46 16 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:01:49 17 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:02:12 18 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:27 19 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:02:33 20 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:36 21 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 0:02:42 22 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:03:23 23 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:31 24 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:03:42 25 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:04:46 26 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:49 27 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:05:10 28 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:06:01 29 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:06:11 30 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:06:51 31 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:09:54 32 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:10:11 33 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:15:04 34 Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:06 35 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:15:29 36 Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:15:45 37 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:16:01 38 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 0:17:32 39 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 0:18:18 40 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:19:14 41 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 0:19:53 42 Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing 0:20:00 43 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:21:04 44 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:21:30 45 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:22:33 46 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:23:05 47 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:23:23 48 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:23:27 49 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:23:40 50 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:24:07 51 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:24:09 52 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:24:15 53 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 0:24:35 54 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:25:09 55 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:25:20 56 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:25:26 57 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:26:06 58 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:26:16 59 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:26:36 60 Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:27:33 61 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:27:52 62 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:28:13 63 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:28:16 64 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:28:42 65 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:29:20 66 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:29:44 67 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:31:30 68 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:31:36 69 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:31:46 70 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:33:53 71 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:34:00 72 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:36:38 73 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:36:59 74 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 0:37:01 75 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:37:11 76 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:37:23 77 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:37:31 78 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:38:02 79 Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:38:16 80 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:39:37 81 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:40:44 82 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:40:47 83 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:41:05 84 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:41:09 85 Elia Favilli (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:43:06 86 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:45:07 87 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) TrekRacing 0:45:21 88 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:46:32 89 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:46:37 90 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:46:44 91 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:46:45 92 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:47:18 93 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:47:23 94 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:47:25 95 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:48:12 96 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:48:13 97 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:49:15 98 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:49:23 99 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:49:30 100 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:51:28 101 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:51:30 102 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:53:56 103 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:54:41 104 Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:54:57 105 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:55:29 106 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:55:41 107 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) TrekRacing 0:56:19 108 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:56:55 109 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:57:24 110 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:57:42 111 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 0:57:51 112 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:58:01 113 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:58:04 114 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:58:08 115 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 0:58:50 116 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:58:57 117 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:59:24 118 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:59:37 119 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 1:00:33 120 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:01:01 121 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:01:50 122 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:01:54 123 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 124 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:02:39 125 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 1:02:46 126 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 1:02:50 127 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:02:57 128 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:03:09 129 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:03:10 130 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:03:27 131 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 1:04:06 132 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 1:04:22 133 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:04:43 134 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 1:06:34 135 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:06:39 136 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:06:44 137 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 1:07:48 138 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:08:27 139 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:08:40 140 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1:08:47 141 Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 1:09:13 142 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing 1:09:16 143 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:09:51 144 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 1:10:22 145 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:11:02 146 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:11:12 147 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:11:13 148 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 2:04:00 149 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 150 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2:05:00 151 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:13:25 152 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) TrekRacing 1:13:35 153 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 1:13:46 154 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:13:56 155 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli 1:14:23 156 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:14:25 157 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) TrekRacing 1:14:55 158 Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida 1:15:12 159 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:16:10 160 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1:16:31 161 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:17:29 162 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:18:03 163 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:20:44 164 Fabio Silvestre (Por) TrekRacing 1:20:50 165 Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:20:56 166 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:21:04 167 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:21:07 168 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 1:21:22 169 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 1:21:28 170 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:22:20 171 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1:22:28 172 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:22:37 173 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 1:22:41 174 Calvin Watson (Aus) TrekRacing 1:23:11 175 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 1:23:38 176 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:25:21 177 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:25:47 178 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling 1:26:39 179 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1:27:25 180 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:28:26 181 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 1:28:38 182 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:31:39 183 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:32:11 184 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1:33:51 185 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 1:34:31 186 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 1:37:42 187 Marco Coledan (Ita) TrekRacing 1:44:30 188 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 1:46:10 189 Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:49:16

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 78 pts 2 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 75 3 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 60 4 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 50 5 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing 47 6 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 40 7 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 40 8 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 37 9 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 36 10 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 35 11 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 34 12 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 29 13 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 29 14 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 27 15 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 26 16 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 26 17 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 26 18 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 25 19 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 25 20 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 24 21 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 24 22 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 24 23 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 23 24 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 22 25 Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing 22 26 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 21 27 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli 20 28 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 20 29 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling 20 30 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 19 31 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 17 32 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 17 33 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling 16 34 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 16 35 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 14 36 Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 14 37 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 13 38 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 12 39 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 12 40 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 11 41 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 10 42 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 10 43 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 10 44 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 45 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 8 46 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 7 47 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 7 48 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 7 49 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 6 50 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 6 51 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 6 52 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 6 53 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 5 54 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 5 55 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) TrekRacing 5 56 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 4 57 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 4 58 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 4 59 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 60 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 3 61 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 3 62 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2 63 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 64 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2 65 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 2 66 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 67 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 2 68 Marco Coledan (Ita) TrekRacing 2 69 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 1 70 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 1 71 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 1 72 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 15 pts 2 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 15 3 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 14 4 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 14 5 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 12 6 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 10 7 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 8 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6 9 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 6 10 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 6 11 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 6 12 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 5 13 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 14 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 4 15 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 4 16 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 4 17 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 3 18 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3 19 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 3 20 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 2 21 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 2 22 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2 23 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 2 24 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 25 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 26 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1 27 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 1 28 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1 29 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 1 30 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1 31 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1 32 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli 1 33 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 27:48:02 2 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:35 3 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:13 4 Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:15:43 5 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 0:17:30 6 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 0:19:51 7 Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing 0:19:58 8 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:22:31 9 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:24:05 10 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:26:14 11 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:31:44 12 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:33:58 13 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:36:57 14 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:38:00 15 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:39:35 16 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:40:42 17 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:40:45 18 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:46:30 19 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:46:43 20 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:48:10 21 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:49:21 22 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:51:26 23 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:55:27 24 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:58:55 25 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:59:35 26 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:02:55 27 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:03:07 28 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 1:06:32 29 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:06:37 30 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:09:49 31 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:11:11 32 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2:03:58 33 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) TrekRacing 1:13:33 34 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:17:27 35 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:20:42 36 Fabio Silvestre (Por) TrekRacing 1:20:48 37 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:21:02 38 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:21:05 39 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 1:21:26 40 Calvin Watson (Aus) TrekRacing 1:23:09 41 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 1:23:36 42 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling 1:26:37 43 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:31:37 44 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1:33:49 45 Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:49:14

Azzuri d'Italia classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 5 pts 2 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 4 3 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 4 4 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 5 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 4 6 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 4 7 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 2 8 Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing 2 9 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 2 10 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 2 11 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2 12 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 2 13 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 14 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling 1 15 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1 16 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1 17 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1

Premio della fuga classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 373 pts 2 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 225 3 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 224 4 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 224 5 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 168 6 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 168 7 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 166 8 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling 166 9 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 164 10 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 164 11 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 164 12 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 149 13 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 149 14 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 136 15 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 133 16 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 125 17 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 125 18 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli 122 19 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 36 20 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 34 21 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 25 22 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 19 23 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 19 24 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 19 25 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 18 26 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 18 27 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 16 28 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 16 29 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 11 30 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 31 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 32 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 8 33 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 8 34 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 8 35 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 7 36 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 7 37 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 7 38 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 7

Combativity classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 16 pts 2 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 15 3 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 14 4 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 13 5 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 12 6 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 11 7 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 11 8 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 10 9 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 10 10 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli 10 11 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 9 12 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 9 13 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 8 14 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 8 15 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 16 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 8 17 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 8 18 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 8 19 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling 7 20 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 7 21 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling 7 22 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 6 23 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 6 24 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 6 25 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6 26 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 6 27 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing 6 28 Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing 5 29 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 5 30 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 5 31 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 5 32 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 5 33 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4 34 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 4 35 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 4 36 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 4 37 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 4 38 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 39 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 3 40 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 3 41 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 3 42 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3 43 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 3 44 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 3 45 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 46 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 3 47 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 2 48 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 2 49 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 50 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 51 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 52 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 2 53 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2 54 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1 55 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1 56 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 1 57 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1

Premio energy classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 4 pts 2 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 4 3 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 4 4 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 4 5 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 4 6 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 4 7 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 8 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 2 9 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2 10 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 2 11 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 2 12 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 2 13 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 1 14 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling 1 15 Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing 1 16 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1 17 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1 18 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing 1

Team classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Astana Pro Team 82:46:17 2 Bmc Racing Team 0:00:40 3 Team Sky 0:02:23 4 Movistar Team 0:05:11 5 Tinkoff Saxo 0:05:50 6 Team Cannondale - Garmin 0:15:54 7 Lotto Soudal 0:25:42 8 Lampre - Merida 0:30:42 9 Orica Greenedge 0:30:57 10 Bardiani Csf 0:32:29 11 Team Katusha 0:33:54 12 Fdj 0:36:42 13 Etixx - Quick-Step 0:44:15 14 Southeast 0:45:31 15 Ag2R La Mondiale 0:53:28 16 Iam Cycling 0:58:24 17 Androni-Sidermec 1:08:59 18 Ccc Sprandi Polkowice 1:20:37 19 Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo 1:28:52 20 Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:47:22 21 Trek Factory Racing 1:54:12 22 Team Giant - Alpecin 2:15:15