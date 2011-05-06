Giro d'Italia TTT start times announced

Andre Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) with his face taped up after crashing during the TTT warmup (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Giro d'Italia organiser RCS Sport has announced the official start times for the opening team time trial of the three-week race held on Saturday in Turin. Omega Pharma-Lotto will be the first team of a total of 23 squads to set out on the 19.3km course at 15.50 CET.

The gaps between the teams have been set to four minutes. Russian squad Katusha will be the second outfit to start at 15.54, followed by Astana at 15.58. Spanish Movistar team will be the last to tackle the course at 17.18.

Full start times list as follows:

1 Omega Pharma - Lotto 15.50

2 Katusha Team 15.54

3 Pro Team Astana 15.58

4 Androni Giocattoli 16.02

5 Colnago - Csf Inox 16.06

6 Acqua & Sapone 16.10

7 Euskaltel - Euskadi 16.14

8 Rabobank Cycling Team 16.18

9 Sky Procycling 16.22

10 Geox - TMC 16.26

11 Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 16.30

12 Saxo Bank Sungard 16.34

13 BMC Racing Team 16.38

14 HTC - Highroad 16.42

15 Team Garmin - Cervelo 16.46

16 Lampre - Isd 16.50

17 Liquigas - Cannondale 16.54

18 Team Leopard - Trek 16.58

19 Ag2R La Mondiale 17.02

20 Quickstep Cycling Team 17.06

21 Vacansoleil - Dcm 17.10

22 Team Radioshack 17.14

23 Movistar Team 17.18

There will be one intermediate time split at km 9.1 along the course which starts on the outskirts of town and finishes in the city centre. Cyclingnews will bring you Live online coverage of the event as of 15.30 CET, 14:30 BST. Joining us will be Christian Vande Velde, Jonathan Vaughters, Michael Creed and Daniel Friebe.

