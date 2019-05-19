Giro d'Italia stage 9 highlights - Video

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) won his second stage of the race in San Marino (Image credit: Getty Images)

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) made the pre-race predictions come true on stage 9 of the Giro d'Italia, crushing all his opponents in the 34.8km time trial to San Marino.

The Slovenian overhauled Hour Record holder Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Soudal) by 11 seconds, with Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) the only other rider to come one minute or less from the winning margin.

Campenaerts might have sealed the win were it not for a botched bike change, while the last riders suffered through an intense rain storm on the climb. Despite the challenges, the Italian race leader Valerio Conti (UAE Team Emirates) held his lead in the overall by 1:50 on Roglic, with Nans Peters (AG2R La Mondiale) taking over as best young rider in third place overall.