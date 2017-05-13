Giro d'Italia: Stage 8 highlights - Video

Stage 8 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Stage 8 of the Giro d'Italia had it all - beautiful scenery, aggressive racing, a breakaway that stuck, an unlucky crash and some action from the overall contenders.

In the 189km from Molfetta to Peschici, the breakaway got away and Gorka Izagirre (Movistar) claimed a hard-fought stage victory over Giovanni Visconti (Bahrain-Merida). Valerio Conti (UAE Team Emirates) might have cost Italy a chance at its first stage win when he crashed in a turn in the final kilometer, slowing Visconti and Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana).

Mikel Landa (Team Sky) went on the attack, but in the end, the peloton finished a dozen seconds down on the stage winner, and Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors) got to keep his maglia rosa for another day.