Giro d'Italia: Stage 8 highlights - Video
An "entertaining stage" says maglia rosa
Stage 8 of the Giro d'Italia had it all - beautiful scenery, aggressive racing, a breakaway that stuck, an unlucky crash and some action from the overall contenders.
In the 189km from Molfetta to Peschici, the breakaway got away and Gorka Izagirre (Movistar) claimed a hard-fought stage victory over Giovanni Visconti (Bahrain-Merida). Valerio Conti (UAE Team Emirates) might have cost Italy a chance at its first stage win when he crashed in a turn in the final kilometer, slowing Visconti and Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana).
Mikel Landa (Team Sky) went on the attack, but in the end, the peloton finished a dozen seconds down on the stage winner, and Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors) got to keep his maglia rosa for another day.
