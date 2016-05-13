Giro d'Italia stage 7 highlights - Video
Watch as the peloton race from Sulmona to Foligno
German sprinter Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) took his second stage victory at this year’s Giro d’Italia on stage 7 and gave Lotto Soudal a third consecutive victory with another well-timed sprint victory. Greipel was forced to come from behind but powered through to take the win. Tom Dumoulin (Giant Alpecin) retained his lead and wears the pink jersey into stage 8.
Click here for the stage 7 race report.
