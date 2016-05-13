Giro d'Italia stage 7 highlights - Video

Image 1 of 2 Switzerland's Stefan Kung rides during the 7th stage of the 99th Giro d'Italia Image 2 of 2 Andre Greipel celebrates victory with his Lotto Soudal teammates

German sprinter Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) took his second stage victory at this year’s Giro d’Italia on stage 7 and gave Lotto Soudal a third consecutive victory with another well-timed sprint victory. Greipel was forced to come from behind but powered through to take the win. Tom Dumoulin (Giant Alpecin) retained his lead and wears the pink jersey into stage 8.

