Trending

Giro d'Italia stage 7 highlights - Video

Watch as the peloton race from Sulmona to Foligno

Image 1 of 2

Switzerland's Stefan Kung rides during the 7th stage of the 99th Giro d'Italia

Switzerland's Stefan Kung rides during the 7th stage of the 99th Giro d'Italia
Image 2 of 2

Andre Greipel celebrates victory with his Lotto Soudal teammates

Andre Greipel celebrates victory with his Lotto Soudal teammates

Related Articles

Greipel coy on Worlds prospects after second Giro d'Italia stage win

Giro d'Italia: Puncture costs Kittel points lead on stage 7

Dumoulin and Giant-Alpecin make useful allies at the Giro d'Italia

Former world champion Igor Astarloa stays ahead of Giro d'Italia peloton

Javi Moreno out with broken collarbone - Giro d'Italia Shorts

German sprinter Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) took his second stage victory at this year’s Giro d’Italia on stage 7 and gave Lotto Soudal a third consecutive victory with another well-timed sprint victory.  Greipel was forced to come from behind but powered through to take the win. Tom Dumoulin (Giant Alpecin) retained his lead and wears the pink jersey into stage 8.

Click here for the stage 7 race report.