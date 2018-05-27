Giro d'Italia: Stage 21 finish line quotes

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins the final stage (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chris Froome (Team Sky) - overall winner

"It was great to be able to soak up the atmosphere in Rome - all the monuments, the crowds, it was a great atmosphere out on the road. That didn’t disappoint.

"Three in a row: I don’t think it’s quite sunk in, but I’m sure it will over the next few days once I’ve had a little bit of time to reflect. It’s just been incredible - for any cyclists this is a dream. To have all three leader’s jerseys in the space of 10 months is just an incredible feeling.

"I am still pinching myself. I can’t believe I’m here.

"I have to say, my relationship with this race - I’ve always been a little afraid of coming here and really targeting it because of the demands of the race. It’s so different to any other race that exists. To have won the race, I can’t quite believe it myself."

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) - stage winner

"How did you beat Viviani? I actually don’t know. The last two days I was suffering so much. I think I went too deep in the first week, and a little bit in the second week, and I paid for it the last two days. I think it was mainly the team work today, they did an amazing job. When that break went on the final lap, they rode eyeballs out. I can’t thank them enough - they’re amazing.

"Three wins - are you a changed man? I’m still the same guy, I still have to get back up tomorrow and set new goals, and go again - keep the focus on and not let it go to my head.

"Next goals? I don’t know how much shape I’ll have for the nationals. It would be a dream to have the national champ’s jersey and to really represent the national colours on the big stage like this."

Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) - second overall

"It's a confirmation and I'm really happy and really proud of what I did and what the team did. You cannot win them all, and I'm really happy with second.

"(Froome) pulled something really special off, so congrats to him.

"What's next? Some beers and barbeque just like last year. First some rest and then we'll see."

Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) - points classification winner

"I think you need to focus on what you win and not what you lose. I think this cyclamen jersey was the big goal after winning the first two stages. We worked a lot, and we spent some energy but I really wanted to arrive here in Rome to be sure to wear the jersey after this stage. We played really well for the stage - we did a really perfect lead-out, but we know when Bennett is on our wheel the last 50m is always a battle. Congratulations to him for this prestigous win, but we are really happy with four wins and the cyclamen jersey."

"Just after the finish line on the last lap my chain went out, and I lost 20-30 positions, but I had Styby with me and we solved that in just a few seconds. I could come back in front, and we could play for the lead-out."