Giro d'Italia: Stage 17 highlights - Video
Viviani adds a slippery win in Iseo
Elia Viviani rode the slip-'n'-slide finish in Iseo to his fourth win of the 2018 Giro d'italia Wednesday during stage 17, holiding off Bora-Hansgrohe's Sam Bennett at the line and solidifying his lead in the points classification ahead of the final climbing stages and Sunday's overall finish in Rome.
The Quick-Step Floors sprinter relied once again on his lead-out train to guide him into the finishing straight and leave him in perfect position to take the stage win. Bahrain-Merida's Niccolo Bonifazio was third.
The 155km stage from Riva del Garda to Iseo started out in picturesque weather and with a nasty little climb, where attacks flew early and often on what would turn out to be a very fast, very difficult 'transition day' for the peloton. Groups jumped away and were reeled back in during the relentless opening hour until a workable group of four broke free. But the sprinters would not be denied another opportunity, and the escapees eventually succumbed.
