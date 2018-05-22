Giro d'Italia stage 16 time trial start times
Fonzi first at 13:20, Yates off last at 16:30 CET
The final week of the 2018 Giro d'Italia begins in earnest with the second, and most important, time trial of the race. The 34.2-kilometre test through the painfully scenic Trentino–Alto Adige region in northern Italy will set the scene for the final venture into the mountains.
Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) is in the driving seat after a commanding second week in the maglia rosa. As the race leader, he will get the benefit of knowing how all of his rivals have performed as the last man off the ramp at 16:30 local time.
Yates did well in the shorter Jerusalem time trial on the opening day, but this is an entirely different kettle of fish.
The top 15 will roll down the ramp at three-minute intervals, beginning with Alexandre Geniez (AG2R La Mondiale) at 15:48, reducing the risk of any of the GC contenders being caught by the rider behind.
Within the top 15 are two of the pre-stage favourites in Rohan Dennis (16:00) and Tom Dumoulin (16:27), both of whom will be looking to take time on their rivals. Chris Froome (16:12) struggled in the opening time trial after crashing in the recon, but he has been improving and should feature highly.
Maglia nera Giuseppe Fonzi (Wilier Triestina) will kick things off at 13:20 and will be followed a minute later by his teammate Eugert Zhupa. Third man off the ramp Svein Tuft (Mitchelton-Scott) is likely to set the early benchmark.
Of those not in the general classification fight, Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Fix All) is the big favourite. He had targeted the opening time trial but missed out by just two seconds. Other potential contenders for a top spot are Ryan Mullen (13:32), Alex Dowsett (13:52), Jos van Emden (14:08) and Tony Martin (14:13). Watch out for Tom Dumoulin’s teammate Chad Haga (14:53), who could also put in a solid time depending on how he has recovered from the mountains, and Mads Wurtz Schimdt (14:31).
Follow the stage 16 time trial live on Cyclingnews from 12pm BST/1pm CET.
Giro d'Italia stage 16 time trial start times
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Time (CET)
|1
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|13:20:00
|2
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|13:21:00
|3
|Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott
|13:22:00
|4
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|13:23:00
|5
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|13:24:00
|6
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|13:25:00
|7
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|13:26:00
|8
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|13:27:00
|9
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|13:28:00
|10
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13:29:00
|11
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|13:30:00
|12
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13:31:00
|13
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|13:32:00
|14
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13:33:00
|15
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|13:34:00
|16
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|13:35:00
|17
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|13:36:00
|18
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|13:37:00
|19
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|13:38:00
|20
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|13:39:00
|21
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13:40:00
|22
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|13:41:00
|23
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|13:42:00
|24
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|13:43:00
|25
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|13:44:00
|26
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|13:45:00
|27
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|13:46:00
|28
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|13:47:00
|29
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|13:48:00
|30
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|13:49:00
|31
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|13:50:00
|32
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|13:51:00
|33
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|13:52:00
|34
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|13:53:00
|35
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|13:54:00
|36
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|13:55:00
|37
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|13:56:00
|38
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|13:57:00
|39
|Vyacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|13:58:00
|40
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|13:59:00
|41
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|14:00:00
|42
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|14:01:00
|43
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|14:02:00
|44
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|14:03:00
|45
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|14:04:00
|46
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|14:05:00
|47
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|14:06:00
|48
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|14:07:00
|49
|Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|14:08:00
|50
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|14:09:00
|51
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|14:10:00
|52
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|14:11:00
|53
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|14:12:00
|54
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|14:13:00
|55
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14:14:00
|56
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14:15:00
|57
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|14:16:00
|58
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|14:17:00
|59
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|14:18:00
|60
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|14:19:00
|61
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|14:20:00
|62
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|14:21:00
|63
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14:22:00
|64
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|14:23:00
|65
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|14:24:00
|66
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|14:25:00
|67
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|14:26:00
|68
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|14:27:00
|69
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|14:28:00
|70
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|14:29:00
|71
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|14:30:00
|72
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|14:31:00
|73
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|14:32:00
|74
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|14:33:00
|75
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|14:34:00
|76
|Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas
|14:35:00
|77
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|14:36:00
|78
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|14:37:00
|79
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|14:38:00
|80
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|14:39:00
|81
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|14:40:00
|82
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|14:41:00
|83
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|14:42:00
|84
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|14:43:00
|85
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|14:44:00
|86
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|14:45:00
|87
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14:46:00
|88
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|14:47:00
|89
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|14:48:00
|90
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14:49:00
|91
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|14:50:00
|92
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|14:51:00
|93
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|14:52:00
|94
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|14:53:00
|95
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|14:54:00
|96
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|14:55:00
|97
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|14:56:00
|98
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14:57:00
|99
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|14:58:00
|100
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|14:59:00
|101
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|15:00:00
|102
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|15:01:00
|103
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|15:02:00
|104
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|15:03:00
|105
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|15:04:00
|106
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|15:05:00
|107
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|15:06:00
|108
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|15:07:00
|109
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|15:08:00
|110
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|15:09:00
|111
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|15:10:00
|112
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|15:11:00
|113
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
|15:12:00
|114
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15:13:00
|115
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|15:14:00
|116
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|15:15:00
|117
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|15:16:00
|118
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|15:17:00
|119
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15:18:00
|120
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|15:19:00
|121
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|15:20:00
|122
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|15:21:00
|123
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|15:22:00
|124
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|15:23:00
|125
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
|15:24:00
|126
|Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|15:25:00
|127
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15:26:00
|128
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|15:27:00
|129
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|15:28:00
|130
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|15:29:00
|131
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|15:30:00
|132
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|15:31:00
|133
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|15:32:00
|134
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|15:33:00
|135
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|15:34:00
|136
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ
|15:35:00
|137
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15:36:00
|138
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|15:37:00
|139
|Mickael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15:38:00
|140
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|15:39:00
|141
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|15:40:00
|142
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|15:41:00
|143
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|15:42:00
|144
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15:43:00
|145
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|15:44:00
|146
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|15:45:00
|147
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15:48:00
|148
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez
|15:51:00
|149
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|15:54:00
|150
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|15:57:00
|151
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|16:00:00
|152
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16:03:00
|153
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|16:06:00
|154
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|16:09:00
|155
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|16:12:00
|156
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|16:15:00
|157
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|16:18:00
|158
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|16:21:00
|159
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|16:24:00
|160
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|16:27:00
|161
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|16:30:00
