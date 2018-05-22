Giro d'Italia stage 16 time trial start times

Image 1 of 5 Tom Dumoulin en route to winning stage 1 at the 2018 Giro (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Tom Dumoulin en route to winning stage 1 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Chris Froome (Team Sky) crashed before the start of the Giro d'Italia opening time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Simon Yates poses with the maglia rosa (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The final week of the 2018 Giro d'Italia begins in earnest with the second, and most important, time trial of the race. The 34.2-kilometre test through the painfully scenic Trentino–Alto Adige region in northern Italy will set the scene for the final venture into the mountains.

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) is in the driving seat after a commanding second week in the maglia rosa. As the race leader, he will get the benefit of knowing how all of his rivals have performed as the last man off the ramp at 16:30 local time.

Yates did well in the shorter Jerusalem time trial on the opening day, but this is an entirely different kettle of fish.

The top 15 will roll down the ramp at three-minute intervals, beginning with Alexandre Geniez (AG2R La Mondiale) at 15:48, reducing the risk of any of the GC contenders being caught by the rider behind.

Within the top 15 are two of the pre-stage favourites in Rohan Dennis (16:00) and Tom Dumoulin (16:27), both of whom will be looking to take time on their rivals. Chris Froome (16:12) struggled in the opening time trial after crashing in the recon, but he has been improving and should feature highly.

Maglia nera Giuseppe Fonzi (Wilier Triestina) will kick things off at 13:20 and will be followed a minute later by his teammate Eugert Zhupa. Third man off the ramp Svein Tuft (Mitchelton-Scott) is likely to set the early benchmark.

Of those not in the general classification fight, Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Fix All) is the big favourite. He had targeted the opening time trial but missed out by just two seconds. Other potential contenders for a top spot are Ryan Mullen (13:32), Alex Dowsett (13:52), Jos van Emden (14:08) and Tony Martin (14:13). Watch out for Tom Dumoulin’s teammate Chad Haga (14:53), who could also put in a solid time depending on how he has recovered from the mountains, and Mads Wurtz Schimdt (14:31).

Follow the stage 16 time trial live on Cyclingnews from 12pm BST/1pm CET.

Giro d'Italia stage 16 time trial start times