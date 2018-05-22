Trending

Giro d'Italia stage 16 time trial start times

Fonzi first at 13:20, Yates off last at 16:30 CET

Tom Dumoulin en route to winning stage 1 at the 2018 Giro

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tom Dumoulin en route to winning stage 1 at the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Soudal)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Chris Froome (Team Sky) crashed before the start of the Giro d'Italia opening time trial

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Simon Yates poses with the maglia rosa

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The final week of the 2018 Giro d'Italia begins in earnest with the second, and most important, time trial of the race. The 34.2-kilometre test through the painfully scenic Trentino–Alto Adige region in northern Italy will set the scene for the final venture into the mountains.

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) is in the driving seat after a commanding second week in the maglia rosa. As the race leader, he will get the benefit of knowing how all of his rivals have performed as the last man off the ramp at 16:30 local time.

Yates did well in the shorter Jerusalem time trial on the opening day, but this is an entirely different kettle of fish.

The top 15 will roll down the ramp at three-minute intervals, beginning with Alexandre Geniez (AG2R La Mondiale) at 15:48, reducing the risk of any of the GC contenders being caught by the rider behind.

Within the top 15 are two of the pre-stage favourites in Rohan Dennis (16:00) and Tom Dumoulin (16:27), both of whom will be looking to take time on their rivals. Chris Froome (16:12) struggled in the opening time trial after crashing in the recon, but he has been improving and should feature highly.

Maglia nera Giuseppe Fonzi (Wilier Triestina) will kick things off at 13:20 and will be followed a minute later by his teammate Eugert Zhupa. Third man off the ramp Svein Tuft (Mitchelton-Scott) is likely to set the early benchmark.

Of those not in the general classification fight, Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Fix All) is the big favourite. He had targeted the opening time trial but missed out by just two seconds. Other potential contenders for a top spot are Ryan Mullen (13:32), Alex Dowsett (13:52), Jos van Emden (14:08) and Tony Martin (14:13). Watch out for Tom Dumoulin’s teammate Chad Haga (14:53), who could also put in a solid time depending on how he has recovered from the mountains, and Mads Wurtz Schimdt (14:31).

Follow the stage 16 time trial live on Cyclingnews from 12pm BST/1pm CET.

Giro d'Italia stage 16 time trial start times

#Rider Name (Country) TeamTime (CET)
1Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia13:20:00
2Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia13:21:00
3Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott13:22:00
4Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia13:23:00
5Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF13:24:00
6Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia13:25:00
7Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo13:26:00
8Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo13:27:00
9Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb13:28:00
10Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe13:29:00
11Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy13:30:00
12Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal13:31:00
13Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo13:32:00
14Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal13:33:00
15Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo13:34:00
16Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors13:35:00
17Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale13:36:00
18Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors13:37:00
19Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale13:38:00
20William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ13:39:00
21Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal13:40:00
22Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors13:41:00
23Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy13:42:00
24Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team13:43:00
25Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott13:44:00
26Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors13:45:00
27Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team13:46:00
28Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo13:47:00
29Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia13:48:00
30Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb13:49:00
31Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF13:50:00
32Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin13:51:00
33Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin13:52:00
34Jérémy Roy (Fra) Groupama-FDJ13:53:00
35Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida13:54:00
36Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec13:55:00
37Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF13:56:00
38Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia13:57:00
39Vyacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin13:58:00
40Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo13:59:00
41Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec14:00:00
42Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb14:01:00
43Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky14:02:00
44Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo14:03:00
45Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky14:04:00
46Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team14:05:00
47Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy14:06:00
48Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida14:07:00
49Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo14:08:00
50Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team14:09:00
51Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy14:10:00
52Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin14:11:00
53Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors14:12:00
54Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin14:13:00
55Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe14:14:00
56Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe14:15:00
57Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team14:16:00
58Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal14:17:00
59Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo14:18:00
60Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF14:19:00
61Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates14:20:00
62Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team14:21:00
63Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale14:22:00
64Jacobus Venter (RSA) Dimension Data14:23:00
65Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team14:24:00
66Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec14:25:00
67Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data14:26:00
68Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida14:27:00
69Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale14:28:00
70Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy14:29:00
71Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ14:30:00
72Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin14:31:00
73Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo14:32:00
74Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors14:33:00
75Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ14:34:00
76Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas14:35:00
77Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott14:36:00
78Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ14:37:00
79Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates14:38:00
80Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data14:39:00
81Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team14:40:00
82Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data14:41:00
83Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec14:42:00
84Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale14:43:00
85Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates14:44:00
86Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky14:45:00
87Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal14:46:00
88Koen Bouwman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo14:47:00
89Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy14:48:00
90Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal14:49:00
91Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team14:50:00
92Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb14:51:00
93Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team14:52:00
94Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb14:53:00
95Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott14:54:00
96Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team14:55:00
97David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky14:56:00
98Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe14:57:00
99Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates14:58:00
100Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale14:59:00
101Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky15:00:00
102Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec15:01:00
103Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida15:02:00
104Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale15:03:00
105Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec15:04:00
106Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo15:05:00
107Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale15:06:00
108Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal15:07:00
109Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec15:08:00
110Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors15:09:00
111Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF15:10:00
112Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb15:11:00
113Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott15:12:00
114François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15:13:00
115Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy15:14:00
116Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data15:15:00
117Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data15:16:00
118Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team15:17:00
119Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15:18:00
120Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin15:19:00
121Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida15:20:00
122Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale15:21:00
123Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team15:22:00
124Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates15:23:00
125Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo15:24:00
126Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo15:25:00
127Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe15:26:00
128Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team15:27:00
129Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida15:28:00
130Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates15:29:00
131Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates15:30:00
132Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec15:31:00
133Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott15:32:00
134Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo15:33:00
135Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors15:34:00
136Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ15:35:00
137Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15:36:00
138Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ15:37:00
139Mickael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15:38:00
140Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates15:39:00
141Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott15:40:00
142José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin15:41:00
143Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky15:42:00
144Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe15:43:00
145Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale15:44:00
146Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky15:45:00
147Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15:48:00
148Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez15:51:00
149Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb15:54:00
150Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data15:57:00
151Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team16:00:00
152Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe16:03:00
153Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team16:06:00
154George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo16:09:00
155Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky16:12:00
156Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team16:15:00
157Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team16:18:00
158Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ16:21:00
159Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida16:24:00
160Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb16:27:00
161Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott16:30:00