Giro d'Italia: Quotes from the finish line of stage 10

After enjoying the opening rest day of the Giro d’Italia the peloton were in action on stage 10 to Forlì. It should have been a day for the sprinters but in the end they got it wrong and the four escapees battled it out for the win. Nicola Boem (Bardiani CSF) took the stage win, while local rider Alessandro Malaguti (Nippo-Vini Fantini) had to settle for third.

Richie Porte (Team Sky) had a bad day, suffering a puncture in the final five kilometres, which resulted in a loss of 47 seconds in the overall classification. Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) stayed safe and kept his place at the top of the overall classification.

Here is a selection of reactions from today’s stage of the Giro d’Italia.

Nicola Boem (Bardiani CSF)

“I’m really happy. I really wanted to take a result home at this Giro. Of course it was unexpected today because it was the easier stage really. At 20 kilometres to go we had a really good advantage and everybody worked really well together there."

“Alan went and I knew that I couldn’t let him go. It’s not every day that you get there after a stage like this and I couldn’t let the opportunity go. I want to thank everybody, the staff, directeur sportifs, and of course the sponsors. I want to thank everyone who’s pushed me and finally I got that big result.”

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

“Yesterday was about sleeping and today was almost like a relative rest day but at the end things were very fast we had to look after things and 200 kilometres have their effect on the legs."

“It’s never an easy day and even in Richie Porte’s case things can go wrong. Anything is possible and the best thing is not to have bad luck. I’ve had my bad moment and Richie had his bad moment today. I think that whatever happened to Richie is a very small thing with everything still to come.”

Simon Geschke (Giant-Alpecin)

“This week there are not so many mountains coming so I am pretty lucky. It was good timing to get the mountains jersey on Sunday so I’m more nervous when I think of the first week."

“We came here with the main goal of winning with Luka. Until now we haven’t succeeded and this stays our main focus to win a stage with Luka. This week we have a couple of chances hopefully.”

Alessandro Malaguti (Nippo-Vini Fantini)

“I’m at home of course so there were guys 50 kilometres from the finish with banners for me. It would have been a really special one. It’s a podium but I’m really hurt by that.”

