Giro d'Italia: Italian delight for Masnada and Conti on stage 6 – Video
Roglic cedes pink jersey as breakaway triumphs
Stage 6 of the 2019 Giro d'Italia saw the first big change in the general classification since the opening day, as Valerio Conti (UAE Team Emirates) took over the pink jersey.
Related Articles
Giro d'Italia: Masnada wins stage 6
Giro d'Italia 2019: Stage 6 finish line quotes
Roglic has no regrets over tactical loss of leader’s jersey in Giro
Conti: The peloton knew Roglic wanted to let Giro d'Italia lead go
One man less: Dumoulin's departure alters Giro d'Italia GC landscape
Giro d'Italia double Mortirolo ascent unlikely in event of Gavia cancellation
The Italian was part of the break of the day, who were left to contest the stage victory by the peloton, led by Primož Roglič's Jumbo-Visma team.
Fausto Masnada (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) beat Conti to the line to take the stage win, after the pair had attacked the breakaway almost 30km from the line. Further Italian success came courtesy of Giovanni Carboni (Bardiani-CSF), who moves up to second overall and takes over the lead of the youth classification.
Former race leader Roglič, who now lies in 11th place, 5:24 behind Conti, hit the deck in a mass crash early in the stage. He continued with no problems though, aside from a cut to his hip.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy