Giro d'Italia: Italian delight for Masnada and Conti on stage 6 – Video

Roglic cedes pink jersey as breakaway triumphs

Masnada and Conti went on the attack 28km out

Stage 6 of the 2019 Giro d'Italia saw the first big change in the general classification since the opening day, as Valerio Conti (UAE Team Emirates) took over the pink jersey.

The Italian was part of the break of the day, who were left to contest the stage victory by the peloton, led by Primož Roglič's Jumbo-Visma team.

Fausto Masnada (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) beat Conti to the line to take the stage win, after the pair had attacked the breakaway almost 30km from the line. Further Italian success came courtesy of Giovanni Carboni (Bardiani-CSF), who moves up to second overall and takes over the lead of the youth classification.

Former race leader Roglič, who now lies in 11th place, 5:24 behind Conti, hit the deck in a mass crash early in the stage. He continued with no problems though, aside from a cut to his hip. 