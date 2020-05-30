Giro d’Italia: Greatest solo wins 2013-2019 - Video

Under normal circumstances, the 2020 Giro d’Italia would be concluding this weekend but with racing postponed until later this year, it’s a chance to look back at some of the memorable moments from one of the most beautiful and iconic races in the world.

Our friends at inCycle have put together a highlights package looking back at five of the most memorable solo stage wins in the Giro since 2013. They include Adam Hansen’s biggest win of his career on stage 7 of the 2013 edition of the race. A year later Hansen’s compatriot Michael Rogers claimed the win on the Zoncolan after a day in the break. In 2016 Tim Wellens - who had been dropped two years earlier by Rogers – had his revenge as he took his first Grand Tour stage victory.

Jan Polanc won on Mount Enta in 2017 to take the second Giro stage win of his career after soloing away from his breakaway companions with 16km to go and hold off the chasers despite a strong headwind. In 2018 Chris Froome demolished the field on the Colle delle Finestre with a jaw-dropping ride on stage 18 to win his maiden Giro. The Team Sky leader dropped the entire peloton and then held off the chase for 80km before moving into the maglia rosa.

The next day Mikel Nieve helped Mitchelton Scott bounce back from the drubbing they had taken 24 hours earlier to win on his birthday. The veteran climber made it into the early break and then soloed clear with around 30km to go.