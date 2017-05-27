Giro d'Italia: Alafaci apologises for throwing bidon at Sutherland

Image 1 of 4 Eugenio Alafaci (Trek-Segafredo) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 4 Trek-Segafredo's Bauke Mollema and Eugenio Alafaci looking cool back stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Rory Sutherland solos to the win at Vuelta a La Rioja (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 4 of 4 Eugenio Alafaci (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Trek-Segafredo rider Eugenio Alafaci has apologised publicly for throwing a bidon at Rory Sutherland during Friday’s stage 19 of the Giro d’Italia. Alafaci flung the bidon at the Movistar rider in the closing kilometres of the stage after Sutherland moved in front of him at the head of the peloton. It went skittering across the road, but fortunately caused no further repercussions.

Alafaci is riding in support of Bauke Mollema, who currently sits seventh overall, at this year’s Giro. The 26-year-old said that he apologised to Sutherland following the incident but felt compelled to take to social media to address the issue, saying that he reacted badly to a dangerous manoeuvre.

“I would like to apologise for throwing a bidon at a fellow rider. I am known as friendly & easygoing, but after falling yesterday,” he wrote. “I was riding today with painful road rash. When a dangerous manoeuvre [sic] took place in front of me, I reacted badly.

“During the stage I apologised to the rider involved. I would like to do so again now to him, my team, the peloton & the Giro d'Italia.”

Sutherland didn’t seem too put out by the incident, joking on social media on Friday evening that it would take something more than a bidon to grab his attention.

Alafaci’s outburst could have seen him thrown from the race with just two days to go but, fortunately for the Italian, he escaped with a 200 CHF fine for an act of violence.