Giro d'Italia 2015: Video highlights

The 2015 Giro d'Italia was one of the most captivating Grand Tours we've seen in recent years. Cyclingnews covered the key moments on our video channel, and here are some of the highlights to help you relive it all. To subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel click here.

Spectator causes crash on stage 2

A stunning moment came early on in the race as a spectator on his bike came down off the kerb and tried to slide seamlessly alongside the peloton.

Oleg Tinkov on Alberto Contador, the Giro d'Italia and Peter Sagan

Always good value, the Tinkoff-Saxo boss expounded on his two star riders and the first Grand Tour of the season.

Stage 5 highlights‬

On the first hilltop finish of the Giro d’Italia, the three main GC contenders wasted no time in showing their colours. Alberto Contador, Fabio Aru, and Richie Porte all attacked and rode away together, with the Spaniard moving into the maglia rosa.

Alberto Contador's crash on stage 6

The moment when Contador’s Giro-Tour double ambitions were thrown into jeopardy. The Spaniard crashed late on and injured his shoulder, sparking doubts over whether he’d be able to continue.

Richie Porte talks about his time penalty

One of the hottest talking points of this year’s race was when Richie Porte was docked two minutes for taking a wheel of a rider from another team. He gave his reaction the following morning.

Stage 14 highlights

The time trial stage where Alberto Contador took a stranglehold on the race. Fabio Aru had moved into pink the previous day when Contador was held up in a crash, but the Spaniard roared back to put more than two and a half minutes into Aru and take third on the day.

Alberto Contador's Giro d'Italia race bike

The bike on which the Giro was won. Contador’s mechanic Faustino Muñoz talks us through the machine and its personalised elements.

Stage 16 highlights

Alberto Contador’s ride on the Moritolo, having earlier punctured and been distanced, will live long in the memory.

Mechanics take us through last minute bike checks‬

Mechanics from Cannondale-Garmin and Trek Factory Racing take us through the process of getting a bike ready for a stage of the Giro d’Italia.

Stage 20 highlights

The general classification was finalised on the penultimate day, which took the riders up the dirt roads of the Colle delle Finestre before finishing at Sestriere. Contador was dropped but ultimately wasn’t put under enough pressure to lose his race lead.