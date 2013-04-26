Giro d'Italia 2013: Bak and De Greef to lead Lotto Belisol

Image 1 of 4 Lars Bak recovers after winning stage 12 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 Lotto-Belisol director Marc Sargeant chats with Francis De Greef at the start. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 3 of 4 The leaders of the 2013 Lotto Belisol team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 Olivier Kaisen (Lotto Belisol) leads the break (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The Lotto Belisol team has announced its nine riders for the Giro d'Italia, opting for a group of possible stage winners rather than targeting overall success.

Andre Greipel is not in the team and will take a break after the Presidential Tour of Turkey before targeting the Tour of Belgium.

Jurgen Van den Broeck will again focus on the Tour de France and so Francis De Greef will carry the teams’ GC hopes. He finished 19th overall last year.

Lars Bak showed his class with a perfectly executed stage victory in Sestri Levante last year and the Danish rider is suited to hilly stages that suit breakaway attempts.

Olivier Kaisen crashed out of the Tour of Turkey and needed stitches on a thigh wound but it will not stop him from riding the first Grand Tour of the season.

The Giro d’Italia begins in Naples on Saturday May 4, with a flat 130km circuit stage along the seafront. The race ends in Brescia on Sunday May 26.

The full Lotto Belisol line-up for the Giro d’Italia: Lars Bak, Dirk Bellemakers, Francis De Greef, Kenny Dehaes, Gert Dockx, Adam Hansen, Olivier Kaisen, Tim Wellens and Frederik Willems.