Giro d'Italia 2013: Bak and De Greef to lead Lotto Belisol
Belgian squad seeks stage wins in Italy
The Lotto Belisol team has announced its nine riders for the Giro d'Italia, opting for a group of possible stage winners rather than targeting overall success.
Related Articles
Andre Greipel is not in the team and will take a break after the Presidential Tour of Turkey before targeting the Tour of Belgium.
Jurgen Van den Broeck will again focus on the Tour de France and so Francis De Greef will carry the teams’ GC hopes. He finished 19th overall last year.
Lars Bak showed his class with a perfectly executed stage victory in Sestri Levante last year and the Danish rider is suited to hilly stages that suit breakaway attempts.
Olivier Kaisen crashed out of the Tour of Turkey and needed stitches on a thigh wound but it will not stop him from riding the first Grand Tour of the season.
The Giro d’Italia begins in Naples on Saturday May 4, with a flat 130km circuit stage along the seafront. The race ends in Brescia on Sunday May 26.
The full Lotto Belisol line-up for the Giro d’Italia: Lars Bak, Dirk Bellemakers, Francis De Greef, Kenny Dehaes, Gert Dockx, Adam Hansen, Olivier Kaisen, Tim Wellens and Frederik Willems.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy