Gilmore and Honda team dare to Dream of defending title

Image 1 of 3 The winning Honda Women's Cycling Team of the 2010 Jayco Bay Classic. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 2 of 3 Race winner Rochelle Gilmore (Honda Dream Team). (Image credit: Steven K Smith) Image 3 of 3 The successful Honda Dream Team pose after Rochelle Gilmore's win. (Image credit: Steven K Smith)

Australia's premier women's cycling team, the Honda Dream Team, will be back to defend its individual and team titles at the 2011 Jayco Bay Criterium Series in Geelong from January 2-5, 2011.

Following its dominance of the recent Honda Insight Women's International GP Series in NSW, the squad will be the team to beat in Geelong.

"The Honda Dream Team is continuing to perform at a very high level this season, with each member of the team capable of winning races," said team leader and Commonwealth Games gold medallist, Rochelle Gilmore.

"A member of the team won each of the five stages of the Honda Insight GP Series. We have the flexibility to change our strategy from race to race and not always win from me in a bunch sprint, which gives us the element of surprise. We all plan to be in peak form by January and the Honda Dream Team hopes to be very competitive at the Bay Criterium Series," she said.

Megan Dunn, winner of two gold medals at the 2010 Delhi Commonwealth Games, has joined the Honda Dream Team for the Jayco Bay Crits. She joins reigning champion Rochelle Gilmore, as well as Peta Mullens, Tiffany Cromwell and Mel Hoskins.

"Peta and Mel both won stages of the Honda Insight GP Series and we're thrilled to have Megan on board now as well," Gilmore said. "We have a strong team and we look forward to defending our titles from this year."

The 2011 Jayco Bay Crits will commence with an afternoon race at Geelong's Eastern Park on Sunday January 2, with races held at Portarlington on January 3, Ritchie Boulevard on January 4 and the final race staged at Williamstown on January 5.