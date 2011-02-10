Gilbert row casts new doubt over Pereiro
Spaniard clashed with Gilbert over doping two months before '06 Tour de France win
Image 1 of 2
Image 2 of 2
The Spaniard Oscar Pereiro’s insistence that he was a clean winner of the Tour de France in 2006 will come under new scrutiny today, following Omega Pharma-Lotto star Philippe Gilbert’s revelations about a clash with Pereiro in that year’s Dauphiné Libéré.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy