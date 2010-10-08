Gilbert rides for Worlds revenge at Paris-Tours

Philippe Gilbert (Belgium) thought he had got a winning gap on the climb. (Image credit: Luca Bettini)

Philippe Gilbert flew back from Australia to Europe on Tuesday after missing out on a medal at the Worlds in Melbourne, but he is now looking forward to racing in Sunday's Paris-Tours. The Omega Pharma-Lotto rider could land a third consecutive win in the prestigious French one-day race, and according to Gilbert, his great form from the Vuelta a Espana has far from faded.

"Of course, I still feel the consequences of the long journey and the jetlag, but I felt really good when I went out training on Wednesday. I climbed up the Col d'Eze and it went great. That gave me a lot of confidence for Paris-Tours," the Belgian told Sporza.

Even though he faded in the finale of the Worlds road race after an impressive attack on the last lap, Gilbert has retained his good form from the Vuelta where he won two stages. "I worked hard for months, and I didn't lose anything on the way as I won twice at the Vuelta. The disappointment after the Worlds was enormous, but I will do everything I can to finish the season in style and win another Classic," added the 28-year-old, who last season scored Paris-Tours, Giro del Piemonte and Giro di Lombardia all within one week.

"The preparation for Paris-Tours is not easy because of the long flight back from Australia and the jetlag. But I should be fine for Lombardia," he added.