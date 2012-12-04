Gilbert locked in legal battle for 2011 bonuses

Image 1 of 3 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) waves to the crowd at the start of the race (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 3 Philippe Gilbert won the 2011 edition of the race with a solo attack (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 3 Philippe Gilbert (Belgium) celebrates winning the world title (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

World champion Philippe Gilbert spent a reported seven hours in a legal hearing in Geneva on Monday as his lawyers tried to reach an agreement with his former Omega Pharma-Lotto team about bonuses and the termination of his contract.

Gilbert joined the BMC Racing Team in 2012 after Omega Pharma and Lotto split to form two different teams. Omega Pharma teamed up with Patrick Lefevere, while Lotto joined forces with Belisol and team manager Marc Sergeant.

Gilbert dominated the Classics in 2011 winning the Amstel Gold Race, Flèche Wallonne, Liege-Bastogne-Liege, Clasica San Sebastian and Il Lombardia. He also ended the year as a leader in the UCI World Tour ranking.





"We demand more from him than he demanded of us," Walter Van Steenbrugge, the lawyer defending the interests of Omega Pharma told the Belgian De Standard newspaper. There was no reaction from Gilbert, who stayed on Switzerland to attend the UCI stakeholders meeting.

It is not clear when a final verdict in the dispute will reached.