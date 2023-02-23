Giant joins the suspension gravel crowd with its new Revolt X gravel range

The Giant Revolt range has been around for the best part of a decade, often featuring in gravel bike lists over the years as well as being a presence in our best gravel bikes guide.

But now, Giant has up its Revolt platform with the launch of the suspension-equipped Revolt X range. Giant says the new range is aimed at the more adventurous end of the gravel spectrum, combining the existing Revolt's control and efficiency with greater capabilities when the going gets rough, with a suspension-optimised frame geometry.

The Revolt X is aimed at the more adventurous end of the gravel spectrum (Image credit: Giant )

The new range will be comprised of three composite framed Revolt X Advanced Pro models and the ALUXX Aluminium Revolt X series model. All models will use a RockShox Rudy 40mm suspension fork up front with a frameset and cockpit engineered for compliance.

Frame geometry is said to aid this with a longer reach and an adjustable flip-chip on either side of each dropout allowing the rider to adjust the wheelbase of the bike by 10mm, concurrently increasing tyre clearance to 53mm. Shortening the wheelbase will deliver a quicker and more agile ride and allow for up to 42mm tyre clearance. The Giant crosscut tyres will also come set up tubeless from the factory in a stock 45mm size.

There are also three seatpost options in the form of a dropper post, proprietary D-Fuse seatpost, or a round 30.9mm model. A seatpost adaptor accommodates these changes. Up front, a Giant Contact SL D-Fuse handlebar is specced on all models to help minimise fatigue by further absorbing shocks and vibrations.

The Giant Overdrive headset standard is also featured on both bikes, featuring a tapered steerer tube and 1 1/4in lower and 1 1/8in upper headset bearings. The composite frame uses an 86mm Presffit bottom bracket and the ALUXX uses a 68mm BSA standard.

An adaptor gives three seatpost options including a dropper post (Image credit: Giant )

Frame sizes will be available from S to XL with the stack and reach of a medium-sized frame being 576mm and 389mm respectively. Changing the flip chip orientation on the medium frame creates a tenth of a degree head tube angle change from 71.4 to 71.5 degrees.

The Advanced Pro 1 model features the RockShox Rudy Ultimate XPLR model with the Race day charger damper. Other models in the range feature the standard RockShox Rudy XPLR.

Rudy XPLR fork upfront and a dropper lever mounted to the handlebars for easy access (Image credit: Giant )

Swipe to scroll horizontally Revolt X range and specs Model Colour Groupset Wheels Price Revolt X Advanced Pro 0 N/A N/A N/A $8,500 / AUD$8,99 / €7,800 Revolt X Advanced Pro 1 Gloss Cordovan/Copper Coin SRAM Rival eTap AXS, 1x12 Giant CXR X1 Carbon Disc WheelSystem, [F] 25.8mm, [R] 25.8mm USD$6,200 / CAD$6,499 / £5,499 Revolt X Advanced Pro 2 Gloss Misty Forest/Matte Black Diamond SRAM Rival 1 Giant CXR X1 Carbon Disc WheelSystem, [F] 25.8mm, [R] 25.8mm USD$4,800 / AUD$6,199 / CAD$5,499 / £4,499 / €4,600 (FR) Revolt X 1 Gloss Cold Night/Aged Denim SRAM Rival 1 Giant XCT-1 Disc WheelSystem CAD$3,599 / £2,999

Composite models will be available to purchase from April and the aluminium bike will be available from May.