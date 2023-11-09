Gianni Moscon confirmed as 27th and last rider for 2024 Soudal-QuickStep roster

Soudal-QuickStep have named Gianni Moscon as the 27th and last rider for their 2024 roster, giving the controversial Italian a chance to salvage his career after two difficult seasons at Astana Qazaqstan.

Soudal-QuickStep has signed a number of neo-pro riders for 2024 and so can have a maximum of 30 riders. However team manager Patrick Lefevere has limited his investments in new riders for 2024, with a significant part of his rider budget needed for the salaries of team leaders Remco Evenepoel and Julian Alaphilippe.

Mikel Landa is the only major signing for 2024 as Evenepoel makes his debut at the Tour de France, while the USA's Luke Lamperti is considered a future talent for the sprints and Classics.

Moscon will become part of Soudal-QuickStep’s Classics squad alongside Kasper Asgreen and Yves Lampaert. La Gazzetta dello Sport suggested that Moscon could also be a vital support rider for Evenepoel at the Tour de France, especially on the gravel roads stage to Troyes.

Het Laatste Nieuws described Moscon as ‘controversial’ due to the number of incidents during his career. His rap sheet includes the racial abuse of Kevin Reza at the 2017 Tour de Romandie, expulsion from the 2018 Tour de France for aiming a punch at Élie Gesbert, and disqualification from the 2020 Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne for dumping a bike on Jens Debusschere.

“I think that the people who really know me also know what I’m like,” Moscon suggested after going close to victory in the 2021 Paris-Roubaix.

“Obviously I’ve matured, but fundamentally, I’m the same person.”

Moscon suffered with long COVID-19 in 2022 and has struggled since then. Soudal-QuickStep have given him a chance to save his career.

“Coming here (Soudal-QuickStep) after two difficult years in my career means a lot to me and I want to thank everyone for putting their trust in me,” Moscon said.

“Soudal Quick-Step is one of the biggest teams in the world, I could see that when racing against this squad in the Classics in all these years, it always was the team to watch out for, the team who was in the right place at the right moment and made the race hard. It was one of my goals when I turned pro to ride for Soudal Quick-Step one day and I’m delighted that this will happen next season.”

Moscon is nicknamed ‘il Trattore’ for his power and his love of farming in Italy’s Val di Non, where his family grows apples. Hardworking domestique Tim Declercq was known as Soudal-QuickStep’s El Tractor but he left for Lidl-Trek. Moscon replaces him as a key rider in the 27-rider roster.

Lefevere is convinced Moscon can play an important role at Soudal-QuickStep in 2024.

“We’ve known Gianni for a long time now, since he was still an amateur,” Lefevere said.

“He is a very talented rider, who turned heads since his U23 days with the strong results he scored in races such as the Piccolo Giro di Lombardia and Tour de l’Avenir, and who continued to show what he is capable of also in the pro ranks.

“He will be an important addition to our squad for next season, and we are confident that in our team he can show some beautiful things in 2024.”