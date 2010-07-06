Gesink to ride on despite fractured arm

Image 1 of 5 Robert Gesink (Rabobank). (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 2 of 5 Robert Gesink (Raobank) (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 3 of 5 Robert Gesink (Rabobank) rides to the start (Image credit: Brecht Decaluwé) Image 4 of 5 Garmin's Tyler Farrar in tears after crashing on stage 2. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Transitions) in agony after crashing on the descent of the Stockeu. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) suffered a hairline fracture in his left ulna in a crash on stage two but like Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions), Robbie McEwen (Katusha), the Dutch climber is determined to continue in the Tour de France. Gesink was among those who fell on the treacherous descent of the Stockeu during yesterday’s stage. He was taken to Maastricht hospital after the stage, where x-rays revealed the fracture.

Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Transitions) suffered two fractured ribs in the Stockeu crash and has been forced to pull out of the Tour.

De Telegraaf reports that Gesink will start today’s third stage, in spite of his injuries. The cobbled sections on the road to Arenberg will doubtless provide a strong indication of his ability to stay in the race long-term. Gesink abandoned last year’s Tour after breaking his wrist in a fall on stage five.

“We’ll have to see day by day,” said Rabobank doctor Dion van Bommel.

It will be a similar strategy for many of the riders who crashed on the Stockeu. But first they have to make it to the finish of today's stage over the cobbles.



