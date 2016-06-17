Gerrans in negotiations with Orica GreenEdge over future

Image 1 of 5 Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 A smiling Simon Gerrans pre-race (Image credit: ASO) Image 3 of 5 Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) was a narrow second behind Cummings (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) in the points jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Simon Gerrans at the start (Image credit: Barry Ryan)

Simon Gerrans is still uncertain if he will race the Tour de France in July and is currently negotiating with Orica GreenEdge over his future.

The former Liege-Bastogne-Liege winner signed a three-year deal at the end of 2014 with the first two years of the deal locked down, and the option of a third year should he and the team agree to extend terms. He recently competed in the Criterium du Dauphine, where he honed his form for the Tour de France. Orica GreenEdge has not announced their team yet but Gerrans is on the long-list.

“It’s been a good few days of racing here,” Gerrans told Cyclingnews towards the end of the Dauphiné.

“I had a break and haven’t raced since the start of May. This is a great race to find some rhythm. It’s all about preparing for the Tour.

“It’s not certain about the Tour,” he added. “There’s still a long-list of riders for the team. I’m more focused on getting ready for the Tour rather than getting selected for the Tour. I guess they’ll make a decision on that after the Tour de Suisse.”

Gerrans won a stage in the 2013 Tour de France and briefly held the leader’s jersey. He has not ridden any of the stages for the 2016 edition but believes that there will be a shortage of opportunities for riders such as himself.

“I’ve not ridden any but I’ve had a look at the profiles for this year and unfortunately there’s not a huge amount of stages that suit my characteristics," he said. "There are a few in the first week and then some in the transitional stages.”

As for his future, the 36-year-old added that he and the Orica management were still in discussions.

“It’s something we’re working through at the moment. It’s all up in the air at the moment. Of course I’ve had great history and it’s been a great team here but I can’t share anything. There’s nothing decided yet and we still have time to make a final decision. There’s nothing new.”

Last week Cyclingnews reported that Gerrans’ teammate Michael Matthews would move to Giant-Alpecin in 2017.

When asked if he himself would stay, Gerrans simply added: “Anything is possible, everything is possible.”