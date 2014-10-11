Germany's MTB-Bundesliga International series announced for 2015

The Bundesliga overall awards ceremony in Bad Salzdetfurth in 2014. (Image credit: Andreas Dobslaff / EGO-Promotion)

The KMC MTB Bundesliga International will consist of six events in 2015, including two UCI category HC events at established venues and races at two brand new venues. The series will kick off in April in Bad Säckingen.

The Classics in Heubach and Bad Salzdetfurth feature as the most prominent rounds. It will be the 13th time that Bike the Rock in Heubach is part of the series while the Bad Salzdetfurth has been included since 2006.

The Bosch Gold Trophy Sabine Spitz in Bad Säckingen is joining the series - it is run in Olympic champion Sabine Spitz's hometown, which hosted German nationals in 2012 and 2014.

The Wheelsports Race in Schopp returned to the Bundesliga series this year after a 12-year break and will be back again in 2015.

The two new series venues are in Titisee-Neustadt and in Wombach. Titisee-Neustadt recently hosted the ski jump World Cup and it has run lower level mountain bike races for the past seven years. It's an area where many top German riders live, including Cape Epic top three finisher Simon Stiebjahn.

Wombach is located in northern Bavaria, one hour by car east of Frankfurt. It’s the home area of Markus Bauer, the bronze medalist at the German nationals this year. The RV Viktoria Wombach club has already organized some events there and will run the German nationals in 2016.

"We are happy to increase the number of events from four in 2014 to six in 2015. We are looking forward to providing a strong KMC Bundesliga series next year. Thanks to our partner KMC and to the organizers, especially the two new ones, for making that happen," said Udo Sprenger, vice president of the German cycling federation BDR.



2015 KMC MTB Bundesliga Series

April 18-19: Bosch Gold Trophy Sabine Spitz, Bad Säckingen (C1)

April 25-26: Haibike-Festival, Wombach (C2)

May 2-3: Bike the Rock, Heubach (HC)

May 16-17: Wheelsports Race,Schopp (C2)

July 11-12: Wäldercup, Titisee-Neustadt (C1)

September 19-20: Mountain Bike Race, Bad Salzdetfurth (HC)

For more information on the Bundesliga MTB series, visit www.mtb-bundesliga.net.