German National Anti-Doping Agency to pursue Ullrich
Former Tour winner urged to "share his knowledge"
The German National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) is keen to hold talks with Jan Ullrich in the wake of his interview confessing to the use of blood transfusions during his career.
On the weekend, a report in Focus revealed more about Ullrich's relationship with Dr. Eufemiano Fuentes than had previously come to light during his time in front of the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
"Almost everyone at the time was taking performance-enhancing substances," Ullrich said. "I didn't take anything that was not taken by the others. It would only have been cheating for me if I had gotten an advantage which was not the case. I just wanted to ensure I had an equal opportunity."
NADA welcomed the admission but urged Ullrich to "share his knowledge" with the organisation.
"A full confession would bring further insights than can then be incorporated into the work of NADA," said a statement. "For clean sport, it is important that he not only admits his crime, but also mentions the named of other participants in the background.
"NADA will also try and make contact with Jan Ullrich to find out more clues and background."
