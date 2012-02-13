German federation bars Ullrich from cyclo-sportives

Image 1 of 3 Jan Ullrich on the road again (Image credit: Jan Ullrich) Image 2 of 3 Jan Ullrich is once again looking to the future (Image credit: Jan Ullrich) Image 3 of 3 Jan Ullrich Miami (Image credit: Bruce Hildenbrand)

Jan Ullrich will not be allowed to ride in any cyclo-sportive race sanctioned by the German cycling federation, the Bund Deutsche Radfahrer announced on Monday. Ullrich was last week given a two-year ban for doping by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The question had arisen as to whether the ban would include the cyclo-sportive races, with his advisor Falk Nier saying that it was up to the discretion of race organisers. Ullrich's newest sponsor, the manufacturer of Alpecin shampoo (“Doping for the hair”), sponsors a “Cycling Day” in August in Bielefeld, Germany, and Ullrich was expected to ride.

Nier said that his appearance would “not be the function of a cyclist, but that of an ambassador for amateur cycling. He doesn't have to be included in the results. So I really can't imagine that Jan will not be at the start in Bielefeld.”

The BDR has ruled against him, however, saying the ban extends to such races. Under its rules, a suspension applies to all races, including cyclo-sportives, covered by the BDR.

BDR vice-president Udo Sprenger said, “That means that Ullrich is not allowed to start in any German cyclo-sportive, which is authorized by the Bund DR.”

Nier told Cyclingnews he had no comment, saying only, "Of course, the BDR antidoping rules are known."

BDR president Rudolf Scharping used the BDR's announcement to voice his criticism of Ullrich's statement after the CAS decision. “It is too bad, that he now also only admits what everyone knew anyway and doesn't accept the full responsibility for what he did.”