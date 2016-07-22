Geraint Thomas' Tour de France Pinarello Dogma F8

Image 1 of 19 Geraint Thomas' Pinarello Dogma F8 (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 2 of 19 The saddle is marked for ease of assembly (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 3 of 19 A closer look at the rear hub and cassette (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 4 of 19 Dura-Ace hubs on the C50 wheels (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 5 of 19 PRO provide most of the finishing kit for Team Sky (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 6 of 19 Geraint Thomas' Dogma (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 7 of 19 Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 shifters (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 8 of 19 Deep rims cut through the air (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 9 of 19 Carbon Shimano Dura-Ace C50 wheels (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 10 of 19 K-Edge supply the out-front computer mounts (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 11 of 19 Sharp lines on the 2016 Team Sky paint scheme (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 12 of 19 Continental Competition tubular tyres (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 13 of 19 A few scuffs on the Fizik Arione saddle (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 14 of 19 A bladed seat post improves aerodynamics (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 15 of 19 Composite race card holder (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 16 of 19 11-28 cassette at the rear of the bike (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 17 of 19 Thomas opts for 53-39 chainrings (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 18 of 19 Shimano Dura-Ace shifting on the Italian frame (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 19 of 19 The Welshman opts for a 131mm stem (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media)

Geraint Thomas came into this year's Tour de France with hopes of building upon last year's outstanding General Classification performance. However after a difficult Tour de Suisse and things not working out quite as planned in the Pyrenees, the Welshman has occupied his more familiar role as a loyal lieutenant to Team Sky's leader, Chris Froome. He has often shared the hard work chasing breaks and setting a painful tempo in the mountains with his teammates, all onboard his Pinarello team issue bike.

Team Sky confirmed a further four-year partnership with Pinarello earlier this week. Already the most successful Tour de France bikes in history, the seven-year partnership with the Italian frame builders has so far seen 232 wins, two world championships, 656 podiums and 26 Grand Tour stage wins.

At 1.83 metres tall, Thomas rides a 56-centimetre frame. The classic Team Sky black and blue frame is complemented with components from Shimano, Fizik and PRO.

Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 electronic shifting combined with 53-39 chainrings, an 11-28 cassette and Dura-Ace cranks equipped with a Stages powermeter complete the gearing for the Welshman.

The Dura-Ace C50 wheels contribute to aerodynamics for the bike and are wrapped in Continental Competition Pro tubular tyres. Thomas rides with a 131mm stem and while the majority of the bike's components are made from carbon, Team Sky opt for aluminium PRO stems.

Unless you are lucky enough to be offered a custom painted frame from your team's frame supplier, the saddle is about the only personal component choice riders get to make on their bikes. Thomas is seated upon the popular Fizik Arione, and like all of the Team Sky riders the saddle is marked by the mechanics with a permanent marker for ease and consistency when setting up the bike.

