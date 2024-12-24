Geraint Thomas targets one last Tour de France start in his final racing season

Welshman set for stage race-heavy 2025 with a possible farewell coming at the Tour of Britain

'I'd love to do one more Tour. Maybe the Tour of Britain to finish it all off' Thomas said at pre-season training camp (Image credit: Getty Images)

Geraint Thomas has outlined his plans for the upcoming 2025 season, which is set to be his final year in the pro peloton.

The 38-year-old Welshman will retire at the end of the season after 18 years of racing at Barloworld and Ineos. Speaking to his teammate Michał Kwiatkowski at pre-season training camp, he said that his 2025 will be focussed on stage racing, starting with the Tour Down Under.

