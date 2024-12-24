Geraint Thomas targets one last Tour de France start in his final racing season

'I'd love to do one more Tour. Maybe the Tour of Britain to finish it all off' Thomas said at pre-season training camp

Geraint Thomas has outlined his plans for the upcoming 2025 season, which is set to be his final year in the pro peloton.

The 38-year-old Welshman will retire at the end of the season after 18 years of racing at Barloworld and Ineos. Speaking to his teammate Michał Kwiatkowski at pre-season training camp, he said that his 2025 will be focussed on stage racing, starting with the Tour Down Under.

"Starting down under, it'll be my 10th Tour Down Under," Thomas said in a 'behind-the-scenes' video from Ineos' pre-season training camp in Spain.

"For me, it's the best place to start, you have a month or five weeks down there with consistent training and good weather – it's ideal.

"Come back, I think at the moment Algarve then a few stage races – Tirreno-Adriatico, Catalunya."

Once upon a time, Thomas was a major spring Classics contender, winning the E3 Harelbeke and taking top 10s at the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. However, he won't be returning to the cobbles next April.

"The Classics are just too crazy for me now, I think," he said "You've got to be prepared to crash. I'm not sure I've got the minerals for that anymore."

Instead, after taking on numerous stage races through the spring, Thomas said that he's hoping to race one final Tour de France in what would be his 14th outing at the race he won in 2018.

And in what may be the final race of his storied career, the Tour of Britain might be on the calendar in early September.

"More stage races. I'd love to do one more Tour. Maybe the Tour of Britain to finish it all off," Thomas said.