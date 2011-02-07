Geox-TMC unveils 2011 kit

Designed by Diadora in collaboration with the team’s many co-sponsors, the team jersey is black and white with Diadora neon accents, which complement Geox-TMC’s 2011 Fuji Altamira LTD Team Bike, designed using the same colour palette.
Following Geox-TMC’s recent snub by organisers of the Tour de France, the ProContinental outfit is hoping to fill one of two places up for grabs should they do well at Milan-San Remo. Giro d’Italia organiser Angelo Zomegnan will announce the 22 teams selected for the race on March 7, exactly two months before the start in Turin on May 7.
One man many speculated wouldn't be racing in the team's new colours was Denis Menchov, with rumours the Vuelta a España and Giro d'Italia winner was on the move after Tour de France organiser Amaury Sport Organisation denied Mauro Gianetti's squad a place in this year's race.