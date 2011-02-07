Geox-TMC unveils 2011 kit

Image 1 of 23 Geox - TMC 2011 - David De La Fuente (Geox - TMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 23 Geox - TMC 2011 - Gianpaolo Cheula (Geox - TMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 23 Geox - TMC 2011 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 23 Geox - TMC 2011 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 23 Geox - TMC 2011 - Bidons (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 23 Geox - TMC 2011 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 23 Geox - TMC 2011 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 23 Geox - TMC 2011 - The team jersey on display (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 23 Geox - TMC 2011 - Marcel Wyss (Geox - TMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 23 Geox - TMC 2011 - Marcel Wyss (Geox - TMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 23 Geox - TMC 2011 - Stefano Zanini (Geox - TMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 23 Geox - TMC 2011 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 23 Geox - TMC 2011 - Arkaitz Duran (Geox - TMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 23 Geox - TMC 2011 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 23 Geox - TMC 2011 - Gianpaolo Cheula (Geox - TMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 23 Geox - TMC 2011 - Gianpaolo Cheula (Geox - TMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 23 Geox - TMC 2011 - Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Geox - TMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 23 Geox - TMC 2011 - David De La Fuente (Geox - TMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 23 Geox - TMC 2011 - Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Geox - TMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 23 Geox - TMC 2011 - David De La Fuente (Geox - TMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 23 Geox - TMC 2011 - David De La Fuente (Geox - TMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 23 Geox - TMC 2011 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 23 Geox - TMC 2011 - Marcel Wyss (Geox - TMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Geox-TMC took to the roads in their new kits ahead of their team presentation scheduled for February 12 in Padova, Italy.

Designed by Diadora in collaboration with the team’s many co-sponsors, the team jersey is black and white with Diadora neon accents, which complement Geox-TMC’s 2011 Fuji Altamira LTD Team Bike, designed using the same colour palette.

Following Geox-TMC’s recent snub by organisers of the Tour de France, the ProContinental outfit is hoping to fill one of two places up for grabs should they do well at Milan-San Remo. Giro d’Italia organiser Angelo Zomegnan will announce the 22 teams selected for the race on March 7, exactly two months before the start in Turin on May 7.

One man many speculated wouldn't be racing in the team's new colours was Denis Menchov, with rumours the Vuelta a España and Giro d'Italia winner was on the move after Tour de France organiser Amaury Sport Organisation denied Mauro Gianetti's squad a place in this year's race.

In recent days Menchov’s agent Raimondo Scimone told Cyclingnews that the Russian rider will not walk away from the Geox-TMC team despite the non-invite to the year's biggest race, however.